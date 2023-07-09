England require 251 runs to win the third test at Headingley (Action Images via Reuters)

A rain-affected third day’s play at Headingley went England’s way as Ben Stokes’ side reignited their hopes of winning the third test and keeping the Ashes series alive.

A superb 77 from Travis Head in difficult conditions limited the damage for the tourists helping Australia to 224 all out in their second innings leaving England 251 to win the test. In reply the hosts reached the close 27-0 after a watchful mini session was well seen out by openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

Today, England require a further 224 runs with all 10 of their wickets remaining. It’s arguably the best opportunity they’ve had to win a match since the final day at Edgbaston but will need a batting line-up low on confidence to step up to the mark as the chase day the target.

Harry Brook, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will all hope to score big while in Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Australia have dangerous bowlers who could change the momentum of this test match.

Follow all the live action from Headingley as England face Australia: