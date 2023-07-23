The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates as rain threatens final day of fourth Test
Ashes scorecard and live updates as England vs Australia resumes at Old Trafford
Ashes weather could define the final day of England’s clash with Australia at Old Trafford
England will look to squeeze out an Ashes victory against Australia on what promises to be a dramatic final day at Old Trafford as they aim to square the series heading to the Oval for the final Test. Ben Stokes’ side will have to beat the weather too though, with time running out to capture five more wickets and an ominous forecast of rain on Sunday in Manchester.
Joe Root kept England’s hopes of heading back to the Oval at 2-2 alive in the fourth when he dismissed centurion Marnus Labuschagne on a rain-affected fourth day.
England will hope a combination of their bowlers James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and Root can break the partnership of Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh should play resume.
Follow all the live action from day five at Old Trafford as England face Australia:
The Ashes 2023: Fourth Test, day five
Jonny Bairstow was out practising his wicketkeeping earlier (keep your ‘he needs it’ gags to yourself, please...) and then signed some autographs on his way back to the dressing room. Good egg.
Rain
Just as that period of optimism came, the rain has started falling again. It’s not hard, but it is there.
Although Jonny Bairstow is still out in the middle practising his keeping.
But more covers are just being brought on.
Sonia Twigg at Old Trafford
Good news cricket fans, barring any more rain, there are plans for a 1pm start.
Hopefully we will get a result today, and all weather apps are being consulted.
The Ashes 2023: Fourth Test, day five
As Sonia says, the rain appears to have stopped and hope springs eternal at Old Trafford with that 12.15pm inspection to look forward to.
On TMS, Jonathan Agnew is cautiously optimistic: “This is the best it’s looked. There are clouds around but they are nicer clouds and they’re broken. It’s looking good and there’s another umbrella that has come down from the stewards.”
The groundstaff have removed the first of the covers to mighty cheers and the wind has died down as well... I don’t want to get too ahead of myself but some live play early this afternoon? Maybe around 1.15pm?
Sonia Twigg at Old Trafford
The rain has stopped, and there will be a pitch inspection at 12.15.
In order to try and get play to start, lunch will be taken from 12.20 to 1pm, unless there is further rain.
Sonia Twigg at Old Trafford
The rain looks to have stopped, but who knows for how long and the pitch will now be very wet.
Hopefully the clean up operation will be quick.
The Ashes 2023: Fourth Test, day five
Still set steady, I’m afraid. This chap has come braced for a deluge.
The Ashes 2023: Fourth Test, day five
Joe Root has been doing some musing on the wireless. “It doesn’t get dark here in England until 10pm in the summer, why can’t we just play until we bowl the overs?,” the batter said on BBC’s Test Match Special, advocating for more flexibility in the playing regulations to allow a greater chance of play. “There’s been a lot of chat about not bowling the overs.
“There are so many different ways of trying to find opportunities to get as much play in as possible. At every opportunity at every stage you should be looking to find ways to get the Test on. We batted in worse conditions at Edgbaston, but that is cricket. You just want consistency in those conditions.”
The Ashes 2023: Fourth Test, day five
Word from the ground suggests that the rain may be easing - one of the many weather apps I’ve got open indicates a possible pause for an hour and a half or so, which might just be long enough to get some cricket. But that outfield really did a soaking overnight.
The Ashes 2023: Fourth Test, day five
Here is the wider forecast for today. In a word: grim.
Rainy weather batters UK as millions take to roads for start of summer holidays
Forecasters say nearly a month’s worth of rain could fall in some areas this weekend
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies