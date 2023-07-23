✕ Close Ashes weather could define the final day of England’s clash with Australia at Old Trafford

England will look to squeeze out an Ashes victory against Australia on what promises to be a dramatic final day at Old Trafford as they aim to square the series heading to the Oval for the final Test. Ben Stokes’ side will have to beat the weather too though, with time running out to capture five more wickets and an ominous forecast of rain on Sunday in Manchester.

Joe Root kept England’s hopes of heading back to the Oval at 2-2 alive in the fourth when he dismissed centurion Marnus Labuschagne on a rain-affected fourth day.

England will hope a combination of their bowlers James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and Root can break the partnership of Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh should play resume.

Follow all the live action from day five at Old Trafford as England face Australia: