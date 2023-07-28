✕ Close Watch: Ben Stokes reacts as Barbie song interrupts press conference

England have work to do on day two of the fifth and final Ashes Test after they were bowled out for 283 runs in the first innings. Harry Brook continued his impressive form with a blistering 85 on Thursday to guide England close to 300 but wickets fell consistently on a day suitable for bowling.

Zak Crawley (22) and Ben Duckett got the hosts off to a rapid start, notching up 62 runs in 12 overs before Duckett was caught behind for 41. Crawley soon followed and when Joe Root was dismissed for five England looked in trouble at 73-3. Brook then joined Moeen Ali at the crease and together they put on 111 runs before Moeen picked up an injury. He decided to hit out but when he was bowled by Todd Murphy on 34 the innings began to fall apart.

Some heavy hitting from Mark Wood and Chris Woakes down the order helped England to a respectable score but the hosts will need quick wickets today to halt Australia’s momentum after they finished day one on 61-1.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from the Oval below.