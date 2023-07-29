✕ Close Stuart Broad admits unorthodox bail switch that ended Marnus Labuschagne’s innings worked out ‘magically’

England will hope that Steve Smith’s run-out reprieve does not turn out to be too costly when they start the third innings 12 runs behind Australia on the third morning of the final Ashes Test at the Oval.

After a glacial-paced morning where Australia scored just 54 runs in the morning session, the tourists were 295 all out on the final ball of the day, when Smith capitalised on his reprieve to score 71.

Despite being 2-1 up and the urn was already retained, Australia want to win the Ashes outright and after a slow morning the pace of the innings picked up, and in the end it slightly got away from England when tailenders Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy put on 49 for the ninth wicket.

The substitute fielder George Ealham looked to have echoed Gary Pratt’s moment of glory to run out Ricky Ponting in the 2005 Ashes, but Smith remained at the crease.

Replays suggested England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had begun to nudge one of the bails loose with his arm before collecting the ball cleanly and there was some debate over whether either bail was fully dislodged before Smith’s bat slid home.

