The Ashes 2023 LIVE: Cricket score as England start second innings against Australia in final Test
England start their second innings 12 runs behind Australia on day three at the Oval
England will hope that Steve Smith’s run-out reprieve does not turn out to be too costly when they start the third innings 12 runs behind Australia on the third morning of the final Ashes Test at the Oval.
After a glacial-paced morning where Australia scored just 54 runs in the morning session, the tourists were 295 all out on the final ball of the day, when Smith capitalised on his reprieve to score 71.
Despite being 2-1 up and the urn was already retained, Australia want to win the Ashes outright and after a slow morning the pace of the innings picked up, and in the end it slightly got away from England when tailenders Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy put on 49 for the ninth wicket.
The substitute fielder George Ealham looked to have echoed Gary Pratt’s moment of glory to run out Ricky Ponting in the 2005 Ashes, but Smith remained at the crease.
Replays suggested England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had begun to nudge one of the bails loose with his arm before collecting the ball cleanly and there was some debate over whether either bail was fully dislodged before Smith’s bat slid home.
Steve Smith run-out reprieve leaves England facing narrow first-inning deficit
England’s hopes of squaring the Ashes might have turned on the tiniest of margins at the Kia Oval as Australia’s Steve Smith came desperately close to being run out by substitute fielder George Ealham in a pivotal moment in the fifth Test.
Australia were 295 all out off the final ball of the second day, 12 runs ahead, as Smith rode his luck to top-score with 71 following a scare just after tea.
The 21-year-old son of former England all-rounder Mark Ealham looked to have replicated Ricky Ponting’s famous 2005 dismissal by the unknown Gary Pratt, combining with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to leave Smith diving for the line.
Steve Smith’s run out could cost England
Day two saw what could be the most pivotal moment of the match and series.
Steve Smith, Australia’s last hope of getting the tourists into the lead, was run out on 44, after a brilliant piece of fielding from the substitute George Ealham. It evoked memories of Gary Pratt’s run out of Ricky Ponting back in 2005, but when the umpires sent the decision upstairs there was doubt on the replays.
They showed Jonny Bairstow’s left glove had lifted the bail before the ball was in his hands and by the time the second part of the bail was dislodged from the middle groove, Smith have made his ground.
It was a difficult decision for the third umpir but eventually he determined that Smith was not out.
It was yet another error by the England wicketkeeper, whose keeping has been under the microscope since he was awarded the gloves again. His horrific leg break last September has undoubtedly affected his performance, but it has been far from a smooth return to the position for the Yorkshireman.
Smith went on to score 71 and helped Australia get past England’s first innings score of 283. A lead of 12 may not seem like much but it makes England’s job in the third innings that much harder as they must now score more runs in order to win the game.
Nine off 82: Australia’s anti-Bazball reaches its peak to frustrate England
Last summer England branded themselves “rockstars” and “entertainers” on the back of their Bazball-style of play, but on the morning of day two at the Oval, in contrast to their opponents, Australia looked more like a classical orchestra.
On the first day, in overcast conditions, England were all out for 283 in less than 55 overs, long before anyone had thought about the new ball. But when it came to Australia’s turn to bat, the difference in styles was never more evident.
Of course, the aim is to win not entertain, and Steve Smith did what he has done so many times before, and steadied Australia’s innings with 71. But it was a late partnership of 49 between Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy that put England really under pressure for the first time in the evening session, before they were all out at stumps with a lead of 12.
England vs Australia, fifth test
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the third day of this fifth and final Ashes Test Match from The Oval. England trail in the series 2-1 after the washout in Manchester and need to win here to level things up and force a draw.
Australian captain, Pat Cummins, won the toss on Thursday and stuck England in to bat. They notched up 283 runs in a little under 55 overs before goinf after the Aussies with the ball. The tourists attempted to play in a more orthodox style and grind down the England bowlers whilst slowly accummulating runs.
They were partially successful but some seriously disciplined bowling from James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood kept Australia in check and they were dismissed for 295.
England will start their second innings this morning trailing by 12 runs. This will be were the match - and the series - is decided. If England can get themselves close to or over 300 they’ll have a great chance of winning the match but anything less leaves them vulnerable to an Australian comeback in the fourth innings.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open up for England and we’ll see how they go when play starts at 11am.
