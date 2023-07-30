The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia latest score and updates as rain stops play
Khawaja and Warner frustrated England before rain stopped play, reaching 135-0 chasing 384 to win the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval
England were left frustrated by excellent Australia batting and rain in pursuit of squaring the Ashes series. Stuart Broad, who announced he will retire from cricket ahead of day four when this fifth Test and the series concludes, had earlier looked to ignite the hosts’ attack, needing 10 wickets to secure a 2-2 draw.
Broad was handed a guard of honour by Australia to begin proceedings and was soon lauded again by the Oval crowd when he pulled Mitchell Starc for a towering six after resuming his partnership with long-time bowling partner James Anderson.
There would only be six more runs before Todd Murphy spoiled the party, trapping Anderson lbw, and leaving Australia with the monumental task of chasing 384 for victory and a 3-1 series win, while the hosts need 10 wickets to salvage a drawn series. Follow the score and all the latest updates from day four at the Oval below.
Sunday at the Oval was supposed to be Stuart Broad’s final heroic farewell, but the day ended on a bittersweet note, with his old rival David Warner standing firm, before the rain fell in the afternoon.
The build-up was immense. Broad must have expected something similar when he announced his impending retirement after play on day three, but as he warmed up to a montage of his greatest hits England fans would have thought that surely he could strike again.
The stage was set, the trumpets were warmed up in preparation, the fans all trickled in, people were posting their favourite Broad memories across social media, but instead it was Australia who had the last laugh.
By Sonia Twigg at The Oval:
The England bowler will retire after the fifth Ashes Test, but Australia’s batting and rain ensured a bittersweet note to a memorable day at the Oval
Stuart Broad offered a grin and a wink to his old partner James Anderson after a towering six off Mitchell Starc provoked a roar from the Oval crowd. England’s most prolific Ashes bowler was revelling in his role with the bat: an entertainer foremost, then a legendary English cricketer.
Broad left English cricket reeling with his shock announcement to retire on Saturday evening, confirming his intent to bring the curtain down on a magnificent career packed with 600 Test wickets. The stage was set for the swashbuckling quick to inspire victory in the fifth Test and secure a 2-2 draw from what has been a gripping, fiercely competitive series.
Broad has always relished tormenting his opponents, yet day four’s script was gleefully chewed up and spat out by old foe David Warner, who has represented 15 of his 150 Ashes victims. The party atmosphere fizzled out with every diligently-played ball from Warner and teammate Usman Khawaja, who combined for their largest partnership of the series – concluding play at 135-0 before the covers came on at 2:42pm, and the rain prevented any more action.
By Jack Rathborn at The Oval:
Ben Stokes’ side require 10 wickets to secure a draw in the Ashes, while Australia are 249 runs away from a 3-1 series victory
Stuart Broad’s hopes of retiring in a blaze of glory threatened to go awry as his old rival David Warner helped Australia puncture the party atmosphere on day four of the final Ashes Test.
The stage seemed set for Broad to bow out in style following his shock announcement on Saturday night, as he was awarded a guard of honour by the tourists and then smashed his final ball as a batter into the crowd for six.
That left Australia chasing a mammoth 384 to win at the Kia Oval, 121 more than the ground record, placing England as heavy favourites as Broad began the chase for wickets alongside 41-year-old birthday boy James Anderson.
But Australia spoiled the party as Warner (58no) and Usman Khawaja (69no) carried the score to 135 without loss. In all England sent down 38 overs without a single concrete chance before rain brought an early end to proceedings midway through the afternoon session.
David Warner was 58 not out at an early close of play, with Usman Khawaja on 69.
Stuart Broad will bring the curtain down on his career on Monday after day four of the final Ashes Test at the Kia Oval ended up being a damp squib with rain forcing Sunday’s play to be abandoned at 4.47pm.
Broad announced on Saturday night that he would retire following the conclusion of this series and there was potential for day four to be last.
The wet weather in south London had other ideas with rain setting in during the afternoon session with Australia on 135 without loss in pursuit of 384 after England were dismissed for 395 earlier on Sunday morning.
Broad batted, bowled and fielded during the 39.5 overs possible on day four and here the PA news agency looks at the penultimate day of his career.
Broad signed off with a six from the final ball he will face in Test cricket before bowling six wicketless overs at the Kia Oval.
All to play for tomorrow
Stuart Broad spoke yesterday and said that today might be his final day of cricket. Clearly he didn’t check the forecast.
He and the rest of the England team will be back out there tomorrow with a big task on their hands. An unbeaten and relatively untroubled 135-run opening partnership between Khawaja and Warner has seen Australia get right back iton this contest.
They need 249 runs to win while England have to pick themselves back up and go in search of ten vital wickets to tie the Ashes series.
It’s on a knife edge and the perfect way to bring a fantastic summer of Ashes cricket to an end.
Forecast for tomorrow
Well, we have lost the rest of play today but the forecast tomorrow (touch wood) looks a bit better with the BBC forecast reading: “Tomorrow looks to see further showers during the early morning, but these are set to be light. As the day progresses, these will tend to clear away, and sunshine will widely develop.”
The Met Office suggests London will be hit by 16-32mm/hour of rain from 4:30pm, but by 5pm it says there will be less than 0.5 mm/hour of rain.
The Met Office forecast reads: “Further rain overnight persisting widely until Monday afternoon. Then sunny spells and showers. Remaining blustery. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”
The only times there is more than a 10 percent chance of rain on Monday, according to the Met Office, is at 10am (50 percent) and 3pm (40 percent), respectively.
AccuWeather says there is just a 40 percent chance of rain from 5pm and 34 percent chance of rain from 6pm. AccuWeather’s forecast for Monday shows a 25 percent chance of rain throughout the morning and afternoon overall.
But AccuWeather’s hourly forecast for Monday has a seven percent chance of rain or less for each hour during the day’s scheduled play.
PLAY ABANDONED: Australia 135-0 (38.0), Warner 58, Khawaja 69, target 384
And there we have it. The dreaded but somewhat expected news as play is abandoned for the day at The Oval.
It’s still raining currently and with the amount of water on the outfield, the umpires have deemed that even if it did stop raining, play wouldn’t be able to restart in time.
Australia end the day on 135-0 and will resume tomorrow needing 249 runs to win the series.
England need 10 wickets.
If you are just joining us, a reminder of the state of play before the rain came in.
The stage seemed set for Broad to bow out in style following his shock retirement announcement on Saturday night, as he was awarded a guard of honour by the tourists and then smashed his final ball as a batter into the crowd for six.
That left Australia chasing a mammoth 384 to win at the Kia Oval, 121 more than the ground record, placing England as heavy favourites as Broad began the chase for wickets alongside 41-year-old birthday boy James Anderson.
But Australia spoiled the party as Warner (58no) and Usman Khawaja (69no) carried the score to 135 without loss. In all England sent down 38 overs without a single concrete chance before rain stopped play in the afternoon session.
Warner and Usman Khawaja steered Australia to 135 without loss after England set Australia 384 to win at the Kia Oval.
RAIN STOPS PLAY: Australia 135-0 (38.0), Warner 58, Khawaja 69, target 384
The players have been off the field for almost two hours exactly at this point and we’ve had little to no progress in that time. Difficult to see how we get any more play today unless things change very quickly...
