✕ Close Stuart Broad announces he will retire from cricket after final Ashes test

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England were left frustrated by excellent Australia batting and rain in pursuit of squaring the Ashes series. Stuart Broad, who announced he will retire from cricket ahead of day four when this fifth Test and the series concludes, had earlier looked to ignite the hosts’ attack, needing 10 wickets to secure a 2-2 draw.

Broad was handed a guard of honour by Australia to begin proceedings and was soon lauded again by the Oval crowd when he pulled Mitchell Starc for a towering six after resuming his partnership with long-time bowling partner James Anderson.

There would only be six more runs before Todd Murphy spoiled the party, trapping Anderson lbw, and leaving Australia with the monumental task of chasing 384 for victory and a 3-1 series win, while the hosts need 10 wickets to salvage a drawn series. Follow the score and all the latest updates from day four at the Oval below.