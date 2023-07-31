Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have been left frustrated once again by the weather as rain impacts the fifth Ashes Test at the Kia Oval.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja batted magnificently to guide the tourists to 140 for the first wicket.

And Australia were given a boost before lunch on day five when Ben Stokes dropped Steve Smith due to a premature celebration.

FOLLOW LIVE - The Ashes: England vs Australia score and latest updates in fifth Test at the Oval

Australia are chasing 384 to secure a 3-1 series win, while rain interrupted play once again after lunch in a dramatic Test that has seen Stuart Broad confirm he will retire from cricket at the end of the Test.

Rain has hit day five at the Oval in London with the weather forecast proving an obstacle to both sides and their pursuit of a result to close out a thrilling series.

The BBC forecast suggests more rain after lunch on day five, with the hourly chance 68 percent until 4pm, when it drops to just 34 percent. Play should be possible from 5pm onwards, with the BBC putting the chance of rain at 14 percent and only nine percent after 6pm.

The BBC forecast also reads: “Later in the day, showers will tend to clear and sunshine will widely develop. A breezy day.”

The Met Office has a more positive outlook with a 60 percent chance of rain until 4pm, but from 4pm onwards it's just 10 percent and less than five percent after 5pm.

The Met Office forecast for the afternoon and evening reads: “Occasional showers likely developing from late morning, these showers perhaps turning locally heavy and persistent in the south during the afternoon and evening.”

AccuWeather has the chance of rain at 51 percent until 4pm, 47 percent from 4pm to 5pm, but that drops to 34 percent from 5pm to 7pm and just 26 percent through to 8pm.

AccuWeather's minutecast has rain scheduled from 2:30pm for "at least 60 minutes".