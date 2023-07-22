Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s hopes of levelling the Ashes against Australia rest on the weather surrounding the Manchester area.

The forecast suggests plenty of rain on Sunday throughout day five at Old Trafford as Ben Stokes’ side push for five wickets to secure victory.

Australia, meanwhile, know a draw here, given they are 2-1 up in the series, will see them retain the Ashes as holders heading back to London for the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

Joe Root gave England hope on a rain-affected day four, dismissing centurion Marnus Labuschagne, despite persistent showers.

Labuschagne had earlier made a defiant 111 as the tourists closed in on a draw, eventually ending up at the close on 214 for five, still 61 behind the hosts.

The BBC’s weather forecast for day five is not good, in fact it has a yellow warning, stating: “Rain, heavy at times, through Sunday is likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.”

The BBC has heavy rain forecast until 10am and then again from 6pm, an hourly percentage chance of 80 percent throughout the day and temperatures of 16-17 degrees.

The Met Office also expects plenty of rain, with temperatures of 16-17 degrees throughout the day. The hourly chance of “heavy rain” is set at 90 percent until midday, then it eases off with just “rain” and a 60 percent chance from 1pm each hour through to 7pm.

The Met Office adds: “Sunday will see a wet morning with heavy and persistent rain. Rain continuing throughout much of the day, turning somewhat lighter and more showery during the afternoon with some brief drier spells. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Old Trafford before the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match

There are "periods of rain" expected on Sunday, according to AccuWeather, with temperatures averaging 18 degrees. AccuWeather expects eight hours of rain on Sunday, a 98 percent chance of precipitation and a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

AccuWeather's hourly forecast suggests it will be just cloudy at 11am when play is due to start and just a 49 percent chance of rain. But by 12pm, rain is expected and 73 percent chance, which holds to 2pm, when it drops back down to 49 percent until 4pm. There's an 83 percent chance of rain from 5pm through to the close of play.

All of this is to say that this match could go to the wire and England will need to be ruthless with the ball to force victory.