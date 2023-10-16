Jump to content

Liveupdated1697448665

Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Mitchell Starc bowls at ICC World Cup

Follow all the action from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Luke Baker
Monday 16 October 2023 10:31
Comments
<p>Australia's Mitchell Starc takes his fielding position</p>

Australia's Mitchell Starc takes his fielding position

(AP)

Follow live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka from the ODI World Cup today.

The 50-over World Cup is has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1697448665

Australia vs Sri Lanka

12.4

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

16 October 2023 10:31
1697448607

Australia vs Sri Lanka

12.3

FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

16 October 2023 10:30
1697448606

Australia vs Sri Lanka

12.2

Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

16 October 2023 10:30
1697448545

Australia vs Sri Lanka

12.1

Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

16 October 2023 10:29
1697448426

Australia vs Sri Lanka

11.6

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.

16 October 2023 10:27
1697448425

Australia vs Sri Lanka

11.4

Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

16 October 2023 10:27
1697448365

Australia vs Sri Lanka

11.3

Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.

16 October 2023 10:26
1697448305

Australia vs Sri Lanka

11.2

Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

16 October 2023 10:25
1697448192

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10.6

Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

16 October 2023 10:23
1697448191

Australia vs Sri Lanka

10.5

Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run.

16 October 2023 10:23

