Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Mitchell Starc bowls at ICC World Cup
Follow all the action from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Follow live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka from the ODI World Cup today.
The 50-over World Cup is has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
Australia vs Sri Lanka
12.4
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
12.3
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
12.2
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
12.1
Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
11.6
Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
11.4
Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Inglis.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
11.3
Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
11.2
Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
10.6
Pat Cummins to Pathum Nissanka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
10.5
Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies