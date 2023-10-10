England vs Bangladesh LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Ben Stokes could miss out again
England look to bounce back from opening day defeat against Bangladesh
England will be looking to show that their opening-day defeat against New Zealand has not affected their morale when they take on Bangladesh today in the Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala.
The defending champions were utterly humbled by the Kiwis in a nine-wicket defeat that left viewers stunned, and even more problematically, dealt a significant blow to the side’s net run rate.
The Himalayan foothills provide a stunning backdrop to the occasion, but all the pre-match discussions have centred around the nature of the pitch. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the clash, Jos Buttler described the pitch as “poor”, claiming it was different to the one used when he played at the same ground during the IPL.
The pitch was also a cause for concern when Afghanistan played against Bangladesh there, as Mujeeb Ur Rahman jarred his knee in the sandy turf diving for a ball, and head coach and former England batter Jonathan Trott said players were “unsure” over their footing.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for England vs Bangladesh.
England will want to put the opening match behind them and show what they are capable of against Bangladesh in Dharamshala.
The surface is likely to be different from the batting-friendly and quick outfield England encountered in Ahmedabad and could offer more to the seamers.
England will have to decide whether to make any changes from their defeat to New Zealand, they could choose an extra seamer, with Reece Topley and David Willey among the travelling party as well as the XI who played the opening game.
Before we dive into the matches to come, here’s a look at just what happened on the first day of the tournament:
England’s World Cup defence began with a punishing nine-wicket defeat in Ahmedabad as New Zealand helped themselves to a slice of revenge four years in the making.
Organisers scheduled a repeat of the 2019 final to kick off this year’s tournament, but rather than a nail-biter to match the tension of that Lord’s classic, they had to settle for a thoroughly one-sided affair.
England needed a super over and a boundary countback to get their hands on the trophy last time around, but two majestic hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra meant the Black Caps romped home in the rerun with almost 14 overs to spare.
England put to the sword by New Zealand in World Cup opener
Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hit unbeaten centuries as the Black Caps made light work of chasing 283
