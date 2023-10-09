Is England v Bangladesh on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England take on Bangladesh in Dharamshala in their second ICC Cricket World Cup match on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler’s side went into the tournament as the defending champions but were humbled by a humiliating nine-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad.

The defeat to New Zealand was not only a defeat, but the nature of the loss has dented England’s net run rate, further impacting their chances of qualification. There were questions raised since England arrived in the city in the Himalayan foothills over the condition of the condition of the outfield, which Buttler described as “poor”.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is England vs Bangladesh?

The Cricket World Cup fixture starts at 6 am BST (10.30 am local time) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

How can I watch it?

England vs Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting from 6 am.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV.

The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

Team news

England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to feature, as Buttler told reporters on the eve of the match that it was probably unlikely.

However, Stokes has returned to the nets on Sunday after being away from any action for 10 days and took part in light running drills.

Predicted line-ups:

England XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Brook, Ali, Buttler (c), Livingstone, Curran, Woakes, Rashid, Topley

Bangladesh XI: Hasan, Das, Hasan Miraz, Hossain Shanto, Al Hasan, Rahim, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Ahmed, Islam, Rahman

Odds

England 1/5

Bangladesh 15/4

Prediction

It will be far more straightforward for England and they will be able to go some way to restoring their net run rate. England to win by six wickets.