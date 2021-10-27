England vs Bangladesh LIVE: Latest score and updates from T20 World Cup 2021 fixture today
Follow all the latest updates from the Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi
England are taking on Bangladesh in the second match of their Super 12 campaign at the T20 World Cup. Eoin Morgan’s side crushed West Indies with a blistering display of bowling which saw them all out for 55, before wrapping up victory in only 8.2 overs to get off to the perfect start in Dubai on Sunday, and are now in pole position in group 2.
They will have to be wary of hot conditions this time at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in what is their only group game scheduled to be played during the daytime heat. But Bangladesh do not arrive in great form, having toiled in qualifying with a defeat by Scotland, and then losing their Super 12 opener to Sri Lanka.
How to watch: The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Cricket channels, and subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports app and website. Follow all the live action and latest updates from the T20 World Cup below.
England are unchanged while Bangladesh make one alteration, with Shoriful Islam coming in for Taskin Ahmed.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingston, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurah Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
England have looked good when chasing in recent matches, and captain Eoin Morgan says his side are happy to do so again.
Morgan confirms that England have named an unchanged side from their opening win against West Indies.
Bangladesh win the toss and will bat first.
England’s meeting with Bangladesh is their first encounter in a men’s T20I, as the Tigers look to bounce back following their opening defeat of the Super 12 to Sri Lanka.
“We know the challenges we’ll face,” England’s Jos Buttler said. “We’ve played against them lots in 50-over cricket. We know they are a dangerous side. They have got a lot of experience in T20 cricket as well, some very good players playing quite a specific style that is quite unique to them.
“We focus obviously and try to plan for the opposition but at the same time we are focusing on ourselves, trying to get our level of intensity to the place it needs to be.”
Last time out: England got off to a flying start in what was a rematch of the 2016 final against West Indies, with Adil Rashid posting historic numbers as they bowled their opponents out for just 55 runs. Rashid’s four for two was bolstered by Moeen Ali’s two for 17, before England quickly reached their target with 70 balls to spare to claim a statement victory in their World Cup opener.
“I think it’s as good as it gets to start a world tournament like that,” captain Eoin Morgan said. “Full credit has to go to our bowling unit, we stuck to our guns and the guys were very disciplined. We fielded well, took our chances and built pressure and momentum to create the rest of the chances throughout the innings.”
England beat West Indies by six wickets to produce statement start to T20 World Cup
West Indies all out for 55 before England reached the target with 70 balls to spare
