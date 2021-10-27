Eoin Morgan at the coin toss with Bangladesh's Mahmudullah (Reuters)

England are taking on Bangladesh in the second match of their Super 12 campaign at the T20 World Cup. Eoin Morgan’s side crushed West Indies with a blistering display of bowling which saw them all out for 55, before wrapping up victory in only 8.2 overs to get off to the perfect start in Dubai on Sunday, and are now in pole position in group 2.

They will have to be wary of hot conditions this time at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in what is their only group game scheduled to be played during the daytime heat. But Bangladesh do not arrive in great form, having toiled in qualifying with a defeat by Scotland, and then losing their Super 12 opener to Sri Lanka.

How to watch: The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Cricket channels, and subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports app and website. Follow all the live action and latest updates from the T20 World Cup below.