England vs Ireland LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope look to build big lead
England start Day 2 in control and will hope to build a big first innings lead over Ireland
England cricket team hit the deck running in their first test of the summer with a brilliant performance on the opening day of their four-day test match against Ireland cricket.
Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl giving Stuart Broad the chance to utilise the helpful overhead conditions in the morning. Leading the attack Broad reduced the visitors to 19-3 before Jack Leach had the dangerous Paul Stirling caught behind for 30. James McCollum (36) and Curtis Campher (33) attempted to dig in for the visitors but England’s attack was potent with Broad finishing with 5-51 as Ireland were dismissed for just 172.
Despite only batting for an hour and 50 minutes England’s response was domineering. The opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley took Ireland’s less experienced bowlers to the sword and notched up a 100 partnership before Crawley (56) chipped a drive back to Fionn Hand who claimed his maiden test wicket. Ben Duckett (60*) and Ollie Pope (29*) saw England safely through to the close with the overnight deficit just 20 runs.
England will now look to extend their lead through Day 2. They will no doubt score runs at a quick rate and with a batting line-up looking for form ahead of the Ashes it could be a long day in the field for Ireland if they do not take early wickets.
Follow the action from Day 2 at Lord’s as England take on Ireland:
Bowlers will step up if Stokes isn’t fit says Broad
England’s bowling attack enjoyed a fruitful day against Ireland on Thursday as they skittled the visitors for just 172 with Stuart Broad taking another five wicket haul.
Ahead of the Ashes later this month there are questions remining over captain Ben Stokes’ fitness and whether he will be able to play a significant role with the ball - he did not bowl yesterday.
Broad spoke after Day 1 of the Ireland test match and said that whichever attack England choose will step up if the captain can’t bowl.
“It does change the dynamic,” said Broad. “Spells come around quicker. You have to front up and bowl more overs. I like it either way,
“I love bowling and that’s what I’m there for - you bowl more with only three seamers.”
Stuart Broad fires down Ashes warning as England dominate Ireland with bat and ball at Lord’s
For all the talk of England’s new young bowling attack, it was the experienced hand of Stuart Broad who provided the magic touch on the first day of the international summer against Ireland at Lord’s.
Broad took five for 51 to put his name on the honours board for the fifth time at the home of cricket, and the first since 2013, in England’s only Test before the highly anticipated Ashes.
Leading the attack for England, Broad ran through Ireland’s top order, as they were rapidly reduced to 19 for three at the start of the day. The tourists eventually rebounded to make 172, with England finishing the day on 152 for one in reply.
Broad fires down Ashes warning as England dominate Ireland at Lord’s
England close on 152-1 after Ireland make 172
England vs Ireland
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this one-off test match between England and Ireland.
Ben Stokes’ men kicked off the summer in fine fashion at Lord’s in a display that saw them dominate Ireland on Day 1 of this four-day test match.
Stuart Broad took 5-51 to get his name on the honours board as England ripped through the Irish batting line-up to dismiss them for 172 runs. In reply Zak Crawley (56) and Ben Duckett took the hosts over 100 before Crawley chipped a drive back to bowler Fionn Hand to give the Irishman his first wicket in tests.
Ollie Pope (29*) joined Duckett at the crease and the duo took England to the close needing 20 more runs to overturn Ireland’s first innings lead. Duckett finished on 60 not out and will be hoping to convert his score to century this morning as England push on.
Play starts at 11 am and will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket with coverage beginning at 10 am. We’ll have all the updates and scores throughout the day so stick with us as England take on Ireland at Lord’s.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies