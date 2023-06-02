✕ Close 'Ashes will continue to capture world's imagination' - Stokes

England cricket team hit the deck running in their first test of the summer with a brilliant performance on the opening day of their four-day test match against Ireland cricket.

Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl giving Stuart Broad the chance to utilise the helpful overhead conditions in the morning. Leading the attack Broad reduced the visitors to 19-3 before Jack Leach had the dangerous Paul Stirling caught behind for 30. James McCollum (36) and Curtis Campher (33) attempted to dig in for the visitors but England’s attack was potent with Broad finishing with 5-51 as Ireland were dismissed for just 172.

Despite only batting for an hour and 50 minutes England’s response was domineering. The opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley took Ireland’s less experienced bowlers to the sword and notched up a 100 partnership before Crawley (56) chipped a drive back to Fionn Hand who claimed his maiden test wicket. Ben Duckett (60*) and Ollie Pope (29*) saw England safely through to the close with the overnight deficit just 20 runs.

England will now look to extend their lead through Day 2. They will no doubt score runs at a quick rate and with a batting line-up looking for form ahead of the Ashes it could be a long day in the field for Ireland if they do not take early wickets.

Follow the action from Day 2 at Lord’s as England take on Ireland: