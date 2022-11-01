England vs New Zealand LIVE T20 World Cup cricket score with Liam Livingstone in after Moeen Ali wicket
Over-by-over commentary and analysis with England needing a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive in Brisbane
England have a difficult task ahead of them if they want to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The defeat to Ireland and a washout against Australia means Jos Buttler’s side have no margin for error as they take on New Zealand in Brisbane.
Australia’s 42 run victory over Ireland yesterday means that England are two points adrift of the qualifying spots but will move ahead of the hosts if they sweep the Kiwis aside this morning. Kane Williamson’s side do not have the greatest track record against England – who can forget the 2019 Cricket World Cup final? – but they are unbeaten so far and have accumulated a significant net run-rate.
Net run-rate will be the deciding factor if more than two teams finish on the same number of points, which could be the case in Group 1. In the final group fixtures New Zealand face Ireland, Australia take on Afghanistan and England play Sri Lanka. Should England win today there will be three teams level on five points meaning the two qualifiers will be decided by the final matches and, most probably, net run-rate. Yet that is a problem for the future as England will be focused on winning today’s encounter first and foremost.
Follow all the action as England take on New Zealand in a must-win T20 World Cup clash:
England 110-2 (14 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
Jos Buttler brings up his half-century with a scrabbly single which New Zealand misfield. He and Liam Livingstone are now at the crease, and this run-rate is about to increase, you suspect.
Wicket! Moeen b Boult b Sodhi 5, England 108-2 (13.1 overs)
Moeen Ali doesn’t quite catch a Sodhi delivery and Trent Boult is there on the boundary. He fumbles, but holds on, and finally New Zealand take a catch.
England 108-1 (13 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
Buttler swings and misses the first ball of Ferguson’s latest over, but makes no mistake with the second as he leans back and claps one over mid-off for four. Then a huge mistake by the usually reliable Daryl Mitchell! He almost runs past the catch on the boundary and drops what is really a simple one – the replay shows the ball was bending in the air but it’s a big misjudgment from the fielder. Buttler takes advantage with a drilled boundary straight down the ground, then almost casts his bat high to his right to dig out yet another boundary. A costly over for New Zealand in more than just runs.
England 94-1 (12 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
Sodhi back in, and Buttler brings out the reverse sweep, with a rampy quality to it, flying fine down to the boundary. A single follows to bring Moeen on strike who places one to the off-side for two, before being sent back by his captain on the final delivery of the over trying to pinch another single.
England 85-1 (11 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
Moeen and Buttler can only pick off a few singles from the rest of Santner’s over. This innings is nicely poised after that breakthrough.
Wicket! Hales 52, England 81-1 (10.2 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
Hales hits the first ball of the over for four to bring up his half-century, but he’s gone with the very next one as Santner evades his bat and sets up a stumping. In comes Moeen Ali.
England 77-0 (10 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
Jos Buttler is going through the catalogue today reverse sweeps Ish Sodhi to the boundary, and a flurry of singles follow. Buttler is enjoying himself since that reprieve.
England 67-0 (9 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
It looks like Moeen Ali is preparing to move up the order and come in at three; England want to offer some protection for Malan, Stokes, Brook and Livingstone, so that their ferocious middle order has the license later in the innings to tee off. Meanwhile out in the middle, Santner tests Hales with some tight spin bowling, and England’s batters have to scurry between the wickets for their six runs.
England 61-0 (8 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
Ish Sodhi now into the attack for his first over – Wiliamson is keen to get his spinners through their overs while there are two right-handers at the crease, with some lefties to come in the England order. It’s a very good over, slowing down England’s steady progress with only three off it.
England 58-0 (7 overs); New Zealand yet to bat
Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack and after a couple of singles, Jos Buttler brings out the ramp which goes all the way to the boundary behind him for six. Another single, and England take nine from the over.
