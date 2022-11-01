✕ Close "We needed people to stand up" Buttler after humiliatting T20 defeat to Ireland

England have a difficult task ahead of them if they want to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The defeat to Ireland and a washout against Australia means Jos Buttler’s side have no margin for error as they take on New Zealand in Brisbane.

Australia’s 42 run victory over Ireland yesterday means that England are two points adrift of the qualifying spots but will move ahead of the hosts if they sweep the Kiwis aside this morning. Kane Williamson’s side do not have the greatest track record against England – who can forget the 2019 Cricket World Cup final? – but they are unbeaten so far and have accumulated a significant net run-rate.

Net run-rate will be the deciding factor if more than two teams finish on the same number of points, which could be the case in Group 1. In the final group fixtures New Zealand face Ireland, Australia take on Afghanistan and England play Sri Lanka. Should England win today there will be three teams level on five points meaning the two qualifiers will be decided by the final matches and, most probably, net run-rate. Yet that is a problem for the future as England will be focused on winning today’s encounter first and foremost.

Follow all the action as England take on New Zealand in a must-win T20 World Cup clash: