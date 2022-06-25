✕ Close Kane Williamson previews England - New Zealand third test

England and New Zealand resume day three of the third Test after another engrossing day of cricket at Headingley.

The Black Caps were buoyed by Daryl Mitchell’s century, a third in as many matches, which makes him the leading runscorer in New Zealand cricket history for a series in England. Despite resurgence under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England’s soft top-order underbelly is still there with the bat, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee causing havoc with the ball to reduce the hosts to 55-6.

However, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton spectacularly counter-attacked for the seventh wicket to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand heading into day three.

Bairstow made a fearless 130 not out, while Overton notched an unbeaten 89 in his first international innings as the pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.

