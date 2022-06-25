England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton resume partnership
Ben Stokes and co. look to build on an impressive day-two fightback at Headingley
England and New Zealand resume day three of the third Test after another engrossing day of cricket at Headingley.
The Black Caps were buoyed by Daryl Mitchell’s century, a third in as many matches, which makes him the leading runscorer in New Zealand cricket history for a series in England. Despite resurgence under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England’s soft top-order underbelly is still there with the bat, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee causing havoc with the ball to reduce the hosts to 55-6.
However, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton spectacularly counter-attacked for the seventh wicket to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand heading into day three.
Bairstow made a fearless 130 not out, while Overton notched an unbeaten 89 in his first international innings as the pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match with our live blog below:
England 295-6 (Bairstow 152*, Overton 97*). Trail by 34
Singles off each of the next three balls before Wagner responds to tie up Overton off the final two deliveries. He’s three short of a remarkable debut ton.
150 FOR BAIRSTOW! England 292-6 (Bairstow 150*, Overton 96*). Trail by 37
Neil Wagner comes into the attack - he bowled well yesterday for 2-53.
First ball and IT’S 150 UP for Bairstow as he takes two to the off-side. Second-fastest 150 by an Englishman in Test cricket - taking 143 balls, behind only Ben Stokes.
Bairstow takes the applause of the crowd, raising his bat on his home ground. A smile on his face. Take a bow Jonny Bairstow!
England 290-6 (Bairstow 148*, Overton 96*). Trail by 39
Overton still doesn’t look particularly comfortable this morning as he plays and misses at another Boult delivery just outside off stump before an even uglier attempted hoick to leg similarly misses everything.
After that, he goes down the pitch for a chat with Bairstow - not a bad idea to settle himself. A nice drive follows that but straight to the field at cover point.
But from the final ball of the over he gets it through the off-side field! The ball zips away for FOUR with his square drive and he moves to 96.
England vs New Zealand
There’s been multiple dives for Jamie Overton this morning to ensure he’s safe!
England 286-6 (Bairstow 148*, Overton 92*). Trail by 43
A second dive of the morning for Overton running to the non-striker’s end but he would have well safe from the single regardless.
Then it’s a gorgeous punch through midwicket from Bairstow that goes wide of mid-on and races away to the boundary for FOUR. Followed up with two into the off-side and 150 is in sight for the Yorkshireman
England 278-6 (Bairstow 141*, Overton 91*). Trail by 51
Boult vs Bairstow could be fun! And it’s first blood Bairstow as he crunches a FOUR through the off-side - first boundary of day three.
Followed up by a flick down to fine leg that brings England two. He’s suddenly into the 140s.
Another single from the penultimate ball of the over before an ugly flail from Overton at a ball outside the line. He’s looking more like Jamie Overton batting this morning as opposed to the passable impression he was doing of, say, Kumar Sangakkara yesterday.
England 270-6 (Bairstow 134*, Overton 91*). Trail by 59
England dealing in singles this morning - a bit of a change from yesterday. Another from Bairstow to open Southee’s second over.
Overton hasn’t got his rhythm back just yet, a wild swing at a ball outside off draws oohs from the Headingley crowd as it thuds into the keeper’s gloves. But solid defence after that and it’s 270-6
England 269-6 (Bairstow 133*, Overton 91*). Trail by 60
Trent Boult on, so just the one over for Michael Bracewell so Kane Williamson can get his seamers on at their preferred ends.
An edge short of the slips off the first ball and a play-and-miss from the second, Boult looking like he means business.
Overton safely sees out the rest of the over though and a rare maiden for NZ.
England 269-6 (Bairstow 133*, Overton 91*). Trail by 60
A bit of movement from Tim Southee on his opening ball of the morning as Overton plays and misses outside off.
Later in the over, Overton guides one down to fine leg to move to 91and the English pair then take a quick two which results in Overton diving to make his ground at the non-striker’s end. He probably would have been ok anyway but better safe than sorry.
Then a brave leave by Bairstow as the inswinging ball barely goes by off stump!
England 266-6 (Bairstow 131*, Overton 90*). Trail by 63
No drama in the opening over. Bairstow gets forward to defend a couple before tickling one to the leg-side.
A quick single to leg for Overton then moves him into the 90s on debut.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies