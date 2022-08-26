England are batting in reply to South Africa’s 151 all out (PA)

England resume batting on day two of the second Test against South Africa today after playing dominant cricket with bat and particularly ball yesterday to take control at Old Trafford.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three wickets each as England bowled out the tourists for 151. South Africa responded with the early wickets of Alex Lees, Ollie Pope and Joe Root, but Zak Crawley hung in there with a dogged 17 runs from 77 balls which alloweed Jonny Bairstow to cut loose, scoring 38 to take England to 111-3 at stumps.

Ben Stokes’s side are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat at Lord’s. The South African bowling attack ripped through the English batting line-up, led by the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and England must come up with a way to stem the loss of wickets at Old Trafford this week if they are to level the three-Test series.

