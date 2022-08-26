England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket score from second Test today as Crawley and Bairstow resume
England are looking to level the three-Test series with South Africa after succumbing to a dismal defeat at Lord’s
England resume batting on day two of the second Test against South Africa today after playing dominant cricket with bat and particularly ball yesterday to take control at Old Trafford.
James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three wickets each as England bowled out the tourists for 151. South Africa responded with the early wickets of Alex Lees, Ollie Pope and Joe Root, but Zak Crawley hung in there with a dogged 17 runs from 77 balls which alloweed Jonny Bairstow to cut loose, scoring 38 to take England to 111-3 at stumps.
Ben Stokes’s side are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat at Lord’s. The South African bowling attack ripped through the English batting line-up, led by the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and England must come up with a way to stem the loss of wickets at Old Trafford this week if they are to level the three-Test series.
Who will win the second Test in Manchester? Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford below.
England 117/3 (29), J Bairstow 38, Z Crawley 22, K Rabada 1-40 (9)
Edged but safe! Soft hands from Crawley, pressing forward but not fully into his defensive shot, and his nick falls shy of Simon Harmer at second slip, bursting through the hands and down to the third man boundary. Better technique from Crawley, who can be over-eager to get into the ball.
Yet more signs of some early movement from Rabada, though straying on to the pads and allowing the batter to work him down to fine leg for another run.
Anrich Nortje will begin from the other end.
England 112/3 (28.1), Jonny Bairstow 38, Zak Crawley 17, Kagiso Rabada 1-35 (8.1)
Blimey! That’s a tight leave from Jonny Bairstow, nearly having his off bail sent for a spin as he shoulders arms to a length delivery from Rabada that comes back quite a way. Hints of some reverse swing already? Kyle Verreynne fumbles the take to give England their first run of the morning, a bye.
England 111/3 (28)
Jonny Bairstow marks his guard, ready to face up to Kagiso Rabada, who has ridded himself of his cap and will start proceedings off this morning from the James Anderson End.
Day Two
The last bellowed notes of “Jerusalem” draw warm applause from the crowd as umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth begin to make their way down the steps, followed by the South African side. Zak Crawley twists his bat handle between his hands, like a contented Rory McIlroy - can he continue to build?
And Anrich Nortje has had a chat with Sky Sports
“It is something that when it is there you just have to go for it,” Nortje says about bowling properly quickly. “Sometimes as bowlers we try to go a bit quicker and then go all over the place.
“I always tried to bowl fast. I think when I am training I try to get a bit faster, but when I am out here I am not really worried about that. I try and identify periods and moments and try and go with it.
“I’ve always been working with my coach back home to try and make things as simple as possible. For me, it is about straight lines, get the line straighter and try to align everything to make it more efficient. I focussed quite a bit on my front arm as well, along with the angle and where I am running to. I wouldn’t say I feel quicker.
“Over here, with the jump you feel a little bit lower and think you have to jump a little higher in the air to get your action going.”
Old Trafford looks a picture
Rich blue skies and bright sunshine to greet the crowds filling Old Trafford this morning, though there is the prospect of some cloud later. A cooling breeze will please South Africa’s attack. Who does Dean Elgar start with this morning? An early look at Anrich Nortje would be wise, you’d suggest, to try and blast Jonny Bairstow out before he finds full fluency, though the quick did leak runs yesterday.
Ollie Robinson’s return
A couple of England players are stuck in traffic, by the way, including Ollie Robinson - which has disrupted Sky Sports’ plans to stick the bowler in front of a microphone after a productive first day back in the side. McCullum and Stokes have introduced a more relaxed approach to match-day mornings, with England permitted to arrive more at their leisure in the hope that it helps relax the squad. I’m not sure a couple of hours in a Manchester jam would be my idea of a relax, but there you are.
Robinson did have a really good comeback yesterday, rewarding his captain’s decision to grant him the new ball with a probing spell at very encouraging pace, looking both fitter and faster than the last time he donned England whites.
Zak Crawley’s approach
A really positive evening for Zak Crawley yesterday, showing much improved judgement and character to stick around in a rather classical style. An innings of 17 off 77 balls and an old-school blunting of the new ball may not be the sort of thing Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes envisage for Crawley’s final form, but it has given England a platform.
The question now is how the Kent opener will play things this morning. He’s a natural stroke-maker, but with so much time left in the game, and Jonny Bairstow scoring briskly, gritting things out to a significant score would suit both the player and his team.
Can South Africa fight back?
It’s a dry morning in Manchester, with a parched square likely to entice the two South African spinners and perhaps offer some reverse swing as the ball ages - provided this troublesome Dukes remains in enough shape for Kagiso Rabada and co. to get it to hoop.
Dean Elgar will know this is a crucial morning. Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj will cause problems in the fourth innings, but the South African captain can’t afford to let England bat his side out of the game today.
