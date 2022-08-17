Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s Test cricket revolution continues with the first of a three-match series against South Africa getting underway at Lord’s on Wednesday morning (11am BST).

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have instituted a brand of attacking, fear-free cricket - labelled “Bazball” after the preferred moniker of their new coach -that has immediately arrested a dismal run of one victory in 17 Tests and instead delivered memorable win after memorable win this summer. But the Proteas are currently top of the World Test Championship table and will provide a fierce examination of the new style.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar certainly isn’t cowed, or even particularly impressed, by England’s wins over New Zealand and India this summer. “I don’t see that there’s longevity in brave cricket,” Elgar told Wisden Cricket Monthly. “I see things evening out over time in Test cricket. Had New Zealand taken their opportunities, England would have come away with egg on their faces.”

Fighting talk from an unapologetically old-school skipper, although Stokes was refusing to bite on Elgar’s criticism of the term “Bazball”: "The opposition seem to be doing a lot of talking about it,” mused Stokes. “We don't really speak about it that much. They've got a style of play, we've got a style of play." It all sets up for an intriguing series, starting at the Home of Cricket.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the first Test?

England take on South Africa at Lord’s from Wednesday 17 August until potentially Sunday 21 August, unless the match is concluded sooner. Play is scheduled to get underway at 11am BST each day and run until around 7pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting around 10am each day. Subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky app and website. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

England’s only change from the Test against India is the return of wicket-keeper Ben Foakes - who missed that clash after testing positive for Covid - in place of Sam Billings. That means under-fire opener Zak Crawley retains his spot atop the order despite the prolific form of Harry Brook, while Matthew Potts continues as the third seamer behind James Anderson and Stuart Broad after bursting on to the scene this summer, even though fit-again Ollie Robinson shone for the England Lions last week.

South Africa will name their team on Wednesday morning with their main concern surrounding seamer Kagiso Rabada, who underwent a fitness test on Tuesday and is due another check-up after straining the medial ligament in his right ankle. The Proteas seem confident he will be fit to play, however. They are also likely to select all 6ft 8in of all-rounder Marco Jansen, unless they opt for an extra out-and-out batter, in which case Ryan Rickelton or Khaya Zondo could get the nod.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

South Africa XI (probable): Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje