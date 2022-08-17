England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score from first Test at Lord’s as Dean Elgar elects to bowl
Follow live coverage as England’s ‘Bazball’ revolution continues with the first Test of the series at Lord’s
England’s Test cricket revolution continues with the first of a three-match series against South Africa getting underway at Lord’s this morning with play set to start at 11am BST.
It’s been a wild start to life under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes with a new fearless brand of cricket – labelled “Bazball” after their new coach – helping today’s hosts stop the rot after languishing during a run of just one victory in 17 Tests. Momentum seized, England secured memorable win after memorable win this summer and now face another tough test in the shape of the Proteas, who sit top of the World Test Championship table.
England go in with just one change from the side that stunned India last time out with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes returning after a bout of Covid in place of Sam Billings. James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts make up the pace attack with Ollie Robinson, who hasn’t played for his country since the final match of the Ashes in January, kept waiting for a recall. In-form Yorkshire batter Harry Brook also misses out.
Follow the latest score and over-by-over updates from what should be a fascinating first Test below.
England vs South Africa: Confirmed line-ups and team news
England continue with the same team which saw off India in their delayed fifth Test match five weeks ago bar the return of Ben Foakes, who retakes the gloves from Sam Billings after a bout of Covid. Fast bowler Ollie Robinson and in-form batsman Harry Brook are both banging on the door and could well find themselves in the team at some point during the series.
South Africa will be delighted to see Kagiso Rabada come through a late fitness test on his ankle to make the team, although his overs may well be carefully managed as a result. It is a bowler-heavy line-up with the pace of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, the sheer height of the towering Marco Jansen, as well as the spin of white-ball captain Keshav Majaraj, while Aiden Markram can also offer some part-time off-spin if required.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
England vs South Africa: Captains embody fierce rivalry
There hasn’t been a lot of love lost between the captains Ben Stokes and Dean Elgar in the build-up to this one, and you get the sense this is going to be a combustible series.
“The opposition seem to be doing a lot of the talking at the moment about it,” Stokes told reporters on Tuesday. “We just concentrate on what we do. We’ve got a style of play, they’ve got a style of play.
“At the end of the day, it’s bat against ball and whoever plays best over a Test match is most likely to win.
“For me, it’s just about reiterating the points that we were making at the start of the summer – our mindset, attitude and everything like that – about how we go out and play our cricket.”
England vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada fit for first Test
South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is fit for the first Test, and is “100 per cent”, says captain Dean Elgar.
Rabada is a huge figure in the South African seam attack and his loss would be a massive blow as he battles back from an ankle problem sustained in the Twenty20 International series between the sides late last month.
South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl
Ben Stokes thows the coin in the air, Dean Elgar calls heads, and it is heads. He chooses to bowl first – Stokes looks a little surprised by that – and that means England will probably not be doing any fourth-innings chasing here at Lord’s this week.
“It’s nothing to do with what they’ve done in the past, it’s more to do with conditions overhead,” says Elgar with a grin.
England vs South Africa: Dean Elgar unimpressed by ‘Bazball’ approach
Dean Elgar has not held back with the anti-Bazball rhetoric in the build-up to this Test match.
The South Africa captain attempted to end the “mud-slinging” over England’s recent thrilling approach to Test cricket before he backtracked when pondering how Bazball would look when it goes wrong.
A bold brand of cricket with a positive approach at the forefront of everything has been quickly implemented by new red-ball captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, which saw the term ‘Bazball’ coined, but Elgar has repeatedly poked fun at the philosophy in recent weeks.
He initially looked to cool tensions on the eve of the first Test before the 35-year-old promised the tourists were not here to play soft-natured cricket.
“With all due respect I am really not going to entertain that (Bazball) anymore. We have chatted about it long and hard. I just want to crack on with the cricket,” Elgar said.
“I think the game deserves that respect and mud-slinging is now a thing of the past for me. We are not going to go back and forth any more around that.
“What they (England) did, the conditions were pretty nice to bat in during those specific Tests.
“They did really unique things around that time, those months ago, chasing the scores they did and it was something where I was also blown away with. It was pretty impressive.
“But I would like to think the bowlers we have, even if the wickets are pretty flat, I think we have covered our bases with regards to our bowling unit and we can bowl them out even if they are chasing.
“I am pretty confident because we have done it in the past. It might be hard work for us but this is what we are here to do. We are not here to play soft-natured cricket, we want it hard and really tough and hopefully the results go our way.”
Lord’s turns red for Ruth Strauss Foundation on day two of England vs South Africa
Lord’s will turn ‘Red for Ruth’ on Thursday in recognition of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.
The former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss’s wife died from lung cancer in December 2018, aged 46. Strauss, whose two sons Sam and Luca were young children at the time of Ruth’s illness and death, has since set up the foundation to support families as they prepare for grief and bereavement.
Red for Ruth has become an annual event in which players wear bright red caps and blazers and the home of cricket is transformed in colour, with spectactors encouraged to wear red too. This summer it falls on the second day of this Test match with South Africa.
England vs South Africa: Lord’s prepares for the first Test
Groundstaff prepare for the start of day one:
England vs South Africa: Rain forecast this afternoon
It is dry right now at Lord’s and looks promising for some play this morning, although showers and thunderstorms are forecast later in the day.
Mark Butcher’s analysis of the pitch suggests there’s a little green on the wicket and the potential for some uneven bounce, but perhaps more important this morning is the cloud cover above and humidity in the air. It looks like good bowling conditions, and given Ben Stokes’ new philosophy at the helm, England are sure to take the ball in hand should they win the toss.
Dean Elgar will fancy challenging England’s ‘Bazball’ approach and will probably want to have a bat, so this coin toss could be academic.
Ben Stokes: England will not compromise their style
England’s new ultra-aggressive approach has filtered down, with the Lions playing in the same manner in thrashing South Africa in Canterbury last week.
Centuries by Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, plus Dan Lawrence’s run-a-ball 97, saw the Lions post 672 and win by an innings and 56 runs in the four-day match.
Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton impressed with the ball but England’s only change from the win over India is that fit-again Ben Foakes is back behind the stumps in place of Sam Billings.
But Stokes added: “We have a certain type of way of playing and everyone else needs to know that who is trying to push to get in this England team.
“There’s perhaps more excitement than normal (about playing for the Lions) because I think you’ve been able to really express yourself in the way that you feel like you’ve always wanted to, but not felt like you can because you’ll get a slap on the wrist for playing a stupid shot. Well you’re not going to get that in our team here.
“You see the likes of Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, those guys are seriously excelling at the moment with the way we want guys to play.”
While Brook in particular is knocking on the door, Stokes’ faith in opener Zak Crawley remains unwavering.
The Kent batter averages 17.75 in eight Test innings this summer but earned praise from his captain for his contribution of 46 in a century stand for the first wicket with Alex Lees that kick-started England’s excellent chase of 378 to beat India last month.
“Him and Leesy were the main reason why we won,” Stokes insisted.
“Hand on heart I can say that was the most pleasing thing to me over those four or five weeks, that opening partnership at Edgbaston. To see Zak go out and still play in such a selfless manner.
“When you look at it from my point of view, I think you can see why these guys are getting the backing from me. They’re buying into what we’re doing and it’s not about them, the bigger picture is about winning the game.”
