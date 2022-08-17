✕ Close 'Stokes ODI retirement is England's gain in test cricket' - Buttler

England’s Test cricket revolution continues with the first of a three-match series against South Africa getting underway at Lord’s this morning with play set to start at 11am BST.

It’s been a wild start to life under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes with a new fearless brand of cricket – labelled “Bazball” after their new coach – helping today’s hosts stop the rot after languishing during a run of just one victory in 17 Tests. Momentum seized, England secured memorable win after memorable win this summer and now face another tough test in the shape of the Proteas, who sit top of the World Test Championship table.

England go in with just one change from the side that stunned India last time out with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes returning after a bout of Covid in place of Sam Billings. James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts make up the pace attack with Ollie Robinson, who hasn’t played for his country since the final match of the Ashes in January, kept waiting for a recall. In-form Yorkshire batter Harry Brook also misses out.

Follow the latest score and over-by-over updates from what should be a fascinating first Test below.