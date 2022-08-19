Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1660905494

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score from first Test as Stuart Broad takes phenomenal catch at Lord’s

England look to quickly end South Africa’s first innings on day three

Luke Baker
at Lord’s
Friday 19 August 2022 11:38
Comments
<p>Stuart Broad took a remarkable catch on the third morning at Lord’s </p>

Stuart Broad took a remarkable catch on the third morning at Lord’s

(AP)

England had lost every session of this Test match convincingly up to tea on day two and were meandering towards an enormous first innings deficit, when the unlikely duo of Ben Stokes and Jack Leach – where have we heard that before? – conjured a spell of fierce bounce and genuine spin to disrupt South Africa’s momentum.

The tourists still held a commanding 124-run lead after reaching stumps on 289-7, boosted by a late flurry of runs from bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen, having toppled their hosts earlier in the day for only 165 led by Kagiso Rabada’s five-wicket haul.

Yet as the sun began to dip behind the Main Stand, the home supporters would have left a humming Lord’s with some small cheer having watched their captain lead the kind of fightback that has become a familiar part of England’s weird and wonderful summer and they will look to build on that on day three.

Follow the latest score and over-by-over updates from the first Test below.

Recommended

1660905494

South Africa 309-8 - Jansen 47, Nortje 12; England 165

85th over: This slightly bizarre strategy doesn’t seem to be working - England have got so many good swing bowlers sitting unutilised. But the short stuff continues from Stokes.

Three singles off the over it finally looks as if Stuart Broad will be entering the attack. Will he be bowling short? Surely full and swinging it?

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:38
1660905187

South Africa 306-8 - Jansen 47, Nortje 10; England 165

84th over: There has to be an argument to start bowling a little more conventionally, i.e fuller, with the new ball doesn’t there? I know the bouncers worked last night but this feels like a slight waste of a fresh cherry and South Africa are dealing with it well.

Jansen nudges a single off Potts before Nortje flashes at one that is in the air for a long time but bounces short of a sprawling Zak Crawley and goes for FOUR! That’s also 300 UP for the Proteas and a couple more singles come before three off the final ball as Potts is forced to chase the ball almost all the way to the boundary off his own bowling. Huge gap in front of square on the off-side.

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:33
1660904887

South Africa 296-8 - Jansen 45, Nortje 2; England 165

83rd over: Stokes is still bowling and he gives away the first bye of the innings, slipping to leg and Ben Foakes does well to get something on it to prevent the boundary. He really is a superb wicketkeeper (hence the no byes until now).

Jansen then prods one for a single and Nortje sways out of the way of a bouncer.

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:28
1660904580

South Africa 294-8 - Jansen 44, Nortje 2; England 165

82nd over: Thought we might see Jimmy Anderson here but Potts continues for now and Nortje fends one off his hip for a single. Quite a defensive field for a new ball, although there are two slips at least - a show of respect to Jansen’s batting ability.

Potts beats the bat a couple of times but doesn’t find the Jansen’s edge.

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:23
1660904360

South Africa 293-8 - Jansen 44, Nortje 1; England 165

81st over: Yep, new ball taken by England. Can they polish off these final couple of wickets? Jimmy Anderson appears to be warming up in the field but Ben Stokes continues from the Pavilion End for now.

Second-ball single from Jansen before more short stuff at Nortje. He jabs a bat at one that loops over the slip cordon and they take a run.

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:19
1660904220

South Africa 291-8 - Jansen 43, Nortje 0; England 165

80th over: Matty Potts continues and concedes just one single to Jansen nudged through mid-on. The plan is clearly to bowl short to Nortje - a brave plan given that he’ll have the ball in his hand at some point soon and has serious pace - but he comfortably survives.

Looks like the new ball will be taken now.

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:17
1660904042

WATCH: Stuart Broad’s remarkable catch

Here’s that unreal catch from Stuart Broad. Incredible athleticism from the veteran. Everyone thought the ball had gone over him to the boundary but a big paw pouches it.

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:14
1660903876

South Africa 290-8 - Jansen 42, Nortje 0; England 165

79th over: Ben Stokes bowling from the other end. A Durham double in the attack for England. Jansen gets the first run of the morning with a flick to leg for a single before Nortje is treated to some short bowling. He avoids any damage though.

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:11
1660903725

South Africa 289-8 - Jansen 41, Nortje 0; England 165

78th over: Wow. What a start to the morning for England. Exactly what they needed. The rest of the over passes with little of note as Anrich Nortje is the man in at No 10.

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:08
1660903452

WICKET! Rabada c Broad, b Potts 3 - South Africa 289-8

WOW! What a start for England! A couple of bouncers from Potts that Rabada sways out of the way of before he pulls another short one and Stuart Broad takes a PHENOMENAL catch!

Leaps into the air like a salmon at wide mid-on, raises a hand and it sticks! Unbelievable grab. Wow!

Luke Baker19 August 2022 11:04

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in