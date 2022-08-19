England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score from first Test as Stuart Broad takes phenomenal catch at Lord’s
England look to quickly end South Africa’s first innings on day three
England had lost every session of this Test match convincingly up to tea on day two and were meandering towards an enormous first innings deficit, when the unlikely duo of Ben Stokes and Jack Leach – where have we heard that before? – conjured a spell of fierce bounce and genuine spin to disrupt South Africa’s momentum.
The tourists still held a commanding 124-run lead after reaching stumps on 289-7, boosted by a late flurry of runs from bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen, having toppled their hosts earlier in the day for only 165 led by Kagiso Rabada’s five-wicket haul.
Yet as the sun began to dip behind the Main Stand, the home supporters would have left a humming Lord’s with some small cheer having watched their captain lead the kind of fightback that has become a familiar part of England’s weird and wonderful summer and they will look to build on that on day three.
Follow the latest score and over-by-over updates from the first Test below.
South Africa 309-8 - Jansen 47, Nortje 12; England 165
85th over: This slightly bizarre strategy doesn’t seem to be working - England have got so many good swing bowlers sitting unutilised. But the short stuff continues from Stokes.
Three singles off the over it finally looks as if Stuart Broad will be entering the attack. Will he be bowling short? Surely full and swinging it?
South Africa 306-8 - Jansen 47, Nortje 10; England 165
84th over: There has to be an argument to start bowling a little more conventionally, i.e fuller, with the new ball doesn’t there? I know the bouncers worked last night but this feels like a slight waste of a fresh cherry and South Africa are dealing with it well.
Jansen nudges a single off Potts before Nortje flashes at one that is in the air for a long time but bounces short of a sprawling Zak Crawley and goes for FOUR! That’s also 300 UP for the Proteas and a couple more singles come before three off the final ball as Potts is forced to chase the ball almost all the way to the boundary off his own bowling. Huge gap in front of square on the off-side.
South Africa 296-8 - Jansen 45, Nortje 2; England 165
83rd over: Stokes is still bowling and he gives away the first bye of the innings, slipping to leg and Ben Foakes does well to get something on it to prevent the boundary. He really is a superb wicketkeeper (hence the no byes until now).
Jansen then prods one for a single and Nortje sways out of the way of a bouncer.
South Africa 294-8 - Jansen 44, Nortje 2; England 165
82nd over: Thought we might see Jimmy Anderson here but Potts continues for now and Nortje fends one off his hip for a single. Quite a defensive field for a new ball, although there are two slips at least - a show of respect to Jansen’s batting ability.
Potts beats the bat a couple of times but doesn’t find the Jansen’s edge.
South Africa 293-8 - Jansen 44, Nortje 1; England 165
81st over: Yep, new ball taken by England. Can they polish off these final couple of wickets? Jimmy Anderson appears to be warming up in the field but Ben Stokes continues from the Pavilion End for now.
Second-ball single from Jansen before more short stuff at Nortje. He jabs a bat at one that loops over the slip cordon and they take a run.
South Africa 291-8 - Jansen 43, Nortje 0; England 165
80th over: Matty Potts continues and concedes just one single to Jansen nudged through mid-on. The plan is clearly to bowl short to Nortje - a brave plan given that he’ll have the ball in his hand at some point soon and has serious pace - but he comfortably survives.
Looks like the new ball will be taken now.
WATCH: Stuart Broad’s remarkable catch
Here’s that unreal catch from Stuart Broad. Incredible athleticism from the veteran. Everyone thought the ball had gone over him to the boundary but a big paw pouches it.
South Africa 290-8 - Jansen 42, Nortje 0; England 165
79th over: Ben Stokes bowling from the other end. A Durham double in the attack for England. Jansen gets the first run of the morning with a flick to leg for a single before Nortje is treated to some short bowling. He avoids any damage though.
South Africa 289-8 - Jansen 41, Nortje 0; England 165
78th over: Wow. What a start to the morning for England. Exactly what they needed. The rest of the over passes with little of note as Anrich Nortje is the man in at No 10.
WICKET! Rabada c Broad, b Potts 3 - South Africa 289-8
WOW! What a start for England! A couple of bouncers from Potts that Rabada sways out of the way of before he pulls another short one and Stuart Broad takes a PHENOMENAL catch!
Leaps into the air like a salmon at wide mid-on, raises a hand and it sticks! Unbelievable grab. Wow!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies