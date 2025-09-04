Is England v South Africa on TV? How to watch 2nd ODI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will be hoping to put on a better showing in the second one-day international series of their series against South Africa, after they were comprehensively beaten by the Proteas in their opener at Headingley on Tuesday.

England were bowled out for just 131 in only 24.3 overs by a sharp South Africa side, and will be hoping the second of three meetings, this time at Lord’s, will be less one-sided.

Jamie Smith top-scored to give England the faintest of silver linings on what was otherwise a humbling day for captain Harry Brook’s outfit, with Sonny Baker enduring a debut to forget as he was hit for 76 runs in seven overs - the most expensive return by an England debutant in ODIs.

Two ODIs remain to turn the series around.

When is England v South Africa?

The 2nd ODI in the three-match series between England and South Africa will take place on Thursday 4 September at Lord’s, starting at 1pm BST.

How to watch England v South Africa

The entire ODI and T20 series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket and will also be available on NOW TV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The ODI series will come to a close on Sunday 7 September at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, with the three-match T20 series getting underway on Wednesday September 10 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Team news

South Africa are likely to again be missing Kagiso Rabada as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in the Proteas’ ODI series victory over Australia last month.

Matthew Breetzke, who missed the opener at Headingley to protect a hamstring injury he suffered against Australia, may be fit to feature at Lord’s, while teenage pace bowler Kwena Maphaka is having his workload managed so will miss out on the ODIs, but could feature in the T20 matches to follow later this month.

England are likely to rely on Jamie Smith once again after a subdued performance from the rest of the squad, while captain Brook’s major task is to ensure Baker’s confidence is not seriously dented by his unfortunate debut. The 22-year-old has been backed by his captain to rebound from Tuesday and is likely to feature once again.