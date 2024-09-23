England v Australia 3rd ODI tips

England will look to stay alive in the series and restore some pride as they take on Australia in Durham in the third of their five ODI matches on Tuesday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Australia have been dominant so far in the series, winning the first match by seven wickets after an impressive batting display by Travis Head in Nottingham before beating the hosts by 68 runs last weekend in Leeds.

Though Head was unable to produce anything near his 154 not out from the first meeting at Trent Bridge, it wasn’t needed anyway as Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey produced 134 runs between them as the tourists set a chase of 270.

But England’s top order was decimated for just 48 runs before a respectable 49 from Jamie Smith combined with scores of 25 or more from Adil Rashid, Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse saw the hosts fall short.

Stand-in captain Harry Brook has struggled so far in the role, scoring just four runs in last week’s loss, and he called for “patience” after the result put England 2-0 down in the series.

The home side could recall Jofra Archer as they look to rescue the series, while Australia may decide to keep Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the side after the pair racked up five wickets between them at Headingley.

Brook called England “an inexperienced side playing one of the best in the world,” and though that may be true, the home side will need to improve dramatically if they are to avoid falling to an unassailable lead in just the third match of the series.

England v Australia 3rd ODI tips: Smith to top score for England

Ben Duckett is the early favourite to get the highest run total of any England batter in Durham, despite failing to follow up his impressive knock of 95 at Trent Bridge, being dismissed for 32 in the second match of the series.

Duckett remains England’s form player, having maintained the standard of his performances from the Test match arena, although it could be worth looking at Smith to top score at the Riverside after a solid effort in a losing cause last time out.

The 24-year-old top scored at Headingley with a respectable 49 in the face of a dominant bowling display by Australia.

If he comes in at five once again, he may avoid facing the new ball, as well as limiting the overs in which he faces Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

The Surrey man has adapted well to the international arena and could be undervalued to top score for England at odds of 5/1on cricket betting sites.

England v Australia 3rd ODI tips: Mitchell Starc to be Autralia’s top wicket-taker

Starc returned to the tourists’ starting line-up at Headingley after missing the first match through illness. He duly took three wickets for just 50 runs, including the wickets of Brook, Will Jacks and Olly Stone.

Starc was Australia’s top wicket-taker last weekend, and Hazlewood was joint-second, and though the early odds favour Adam Zampa, the potential wet conditions could make his spin less potent.

The Australian has now claimed 15 wickets in his last six ODIs against England, with 41 in total against the old enemy.

Starc has never played at the Riverside, though the venue tends to favour pace bowlers, so we expect him to perform well again on Tuesday, having taken at least three wickets in each of his last three matches in this format.

The left-armer always seems to trouble England and with an inexperienced top three, he could make early inroads once more.

We’re backing him to add to the 41 wickets he has taken over 23 ODIs against England, with a price of 3/1 available on betting apps for him being the tourists’ top wicket-taker.

England v Australia 3rd ODI tips: Head to return to top of the runs scoring

Head put in a memorable display in the first ODI in Nottingham, scoring a 154 not out as Australia secured a seven-wicket victory at Trent Bridge. But, an innings like that is unlikely to occur in rainy conditions in Durham.

Head was dismissed for 29 at Headingley on Saturday, though it didn’t matter in the end as Mitchell Marsh and Alex carey rallied to score 60 and 74 respectively.

Marsh recovered from a disappointing 10 in the opener, and will either open or bat at three at the Riverside.

Two of England’s last three matches at the Riverside have seen scores of 300 plus posted, so it can be a good wicket despite those potential wet conditions. Marsh could be the value player to consider to take advantage of the dimensions at the Riverside, guiding his team over the line with a series victory.

Despite boasting three centuries and 19 fifties to his name in this format, Marsh is one of the underated players in the Australia line-up.

The 32-year-old is priced at 8/1 to be the match’s top-scoring batter, just behind Head at 5/1 and out-of-form Steve Smith at 7/1, and he could offer good value if the struggles from Headingley continue for his teammates.

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly when betting on cricket or any other sport. Betting is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, and it can be addictive, so it’s important to stay in control of your betting and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Gambling sites offer several responsible gambling tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help users remain in control of their gambling.

For those that require further assistance there are support groups and healthcare providers on hand through the following links:

