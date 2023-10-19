Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been sent for scans after picking up an injury during India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pune.

Pandya’s injury is currently being assessed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed in a post on social media platform X. He won’t return to the field for the remainder of the first innings, commentator Nasser Hussain confirmed on-air.

However, there was still no news about Pandya’s availability to bat in the second innings.

The injury occurred during the ninth over of the match after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium on Thursday. Pandya, bowling his first over of the game, tried to stop the ball with his leg on the follow-through before slipping down and hurting himself.

Team India’s physio quickly ran to check on Panyda, who swayed towards his run-up and got his left leg checked. The physio then taped Pandya’s ankle. Even though the all-rounder got up and looked ready to resume his over, he continued to hobble. India captain Rohit Sharma was seen having a chat with Virat Kohli before it was decided that Pandya would not continue.

Pandya managed to bowl just three deliveries in the over, which was eventually completed by Kohli, who gave just two runs in the next three balls.

The nature of Pandya’s injury is yet to be revealed and there is no information about his further participation in the ongoing World Cup as well.

The 30-year-old cricketer has become an integral part of India’s One-Day International (ODI) set-up, offering the much-needed balance to the side, something that has been acknowledged by captain Sharma.

“He’s [Hardik] a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed. So that gives us an advantage. That gives us that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well you know so there’s a possibility that we can play three spinners on this pitch with three seamers as well, so it gives us that balance, [it] gives us that number eight batting option as well,” Sharma said earlier in the tournament.

The hosts of the World Cup 2023, India, have started the tournament on a high, winning each of their opening three games. They have gone with the same team from their seven-wicket victory over Pakistan last weekend.

“It’s working at this point in time, don’t see any reason to change it [playing XI]. That’s important in this WC, keeping everybody in good space. The boys are in good shape, have good mental space as well and enjoying the cricket. So far so good, we want to continue this momentum,” said Rohit at the toss on Thursday.

Bangladesh are 165 for 4 against India after 35 overs at MCA Stadium, Pune. The wickets so far have gone to India’s spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammad Siraj.