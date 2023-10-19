Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India face Bangladesh in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup today and hope to build on their superb win over Pakistan.

Pakistan complained about fan behaviour in Ahmedabad, but Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue are looking every bit the favourites in this 50-over tournament.

While India are will be expected to win today, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is aware of the threat the Tigers pose: “When you enter a World Cup, every team will pose you a challenge.

“From our perspective, maybe any team I don’t think we’ll take anyone (lightly). Bangladesh or maybe Netherlands, I think we want to treat that game equally important. Every game for us is important, every opponent for us is important. We are not even looking at that side. What we want to focus on is what we are going to achieve in this game. We have our plans, if we execute our stuff, we will win. And that’s the only thing that we are talking about.” Here’s everything you need to know about watching today's match:

When is India vs Bangladesh?

India will face Bangladesh on Thursday 19 October at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune with the match starting at 9.30am BST (2 pm local time).

Where can I watch it?

India vs Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting from 9 am.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV.

The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

Odds

India 1/12

Bangladesh 13/2

Prediction

Bangladesh have the potential to cause an upset, but India’s quality and strength in depth will see them through, likely by 70-80 runs or more than six wickets.