Ben Stokes bowls during day two of the fifth Test (Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both struck hundreds and combined in a burgeoning 160-run stand for the unbroken second wicket to put India firmly in the lead on day two of the fifth and final Test against England on Friday.

India, who hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, have been in the ascendancy since bowling out England for 218 at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Home captain Rohit got a life on 68 when Zak Crawley missed a sharp catch at backward short leg but that was as close as England came to a breakthrough before lunch.

India were 264-1 at the break with Rohit on 102, his second hundred of the series that included three sixes. Gill was the more aggressive of the pair, smacking five sixes in his stellar 101 not out.

