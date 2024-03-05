India vs England predictions: Cricket betting tips, fifth Test odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Although the series is gone for England, there are still important points up for grabs in the World Test Championship. India are top of the standings, while Stokes' side are sitting second bottom. England do have plenty of time to turn around their position, but a second victory in India would provide a timely boost ahead of their return home.

Will Bairstow mark his 100th cap with a statement? Jonny Bairstow will become the second England player to bring up his 100th Test appearance in this series. The 34-year-old joins Ben Stokes in passing the milestone in India, and it will be a proud moment for the Yorkshireman, who has drifted in and out of the side during stages in his career. Bairstow brings up his 100th cap in familiar territory, with his position under threat. On paper, Bairstow has solid statistics, scoring 12 hundreds and 26 fifties at an average of 36.42. But, there is a feeling of unfulfilled potential for a player of his calibre. He reached the peak of his powers in 2022 when he scored four centuries in five innings, including two tons in a match to defeat India at Edgbaston. Since then, he has failed to pass three figures, falling agonisingly short on 99 against Australia at Old Trafford.

Given his struggles with the bat in India, recording eight innings without scoring a fifty, Bairstow's position will be under the spotlight when Harry Brook returns to action. Ben Foakes has established himself as England's best wicket-keeper, although the tradeoff between Foakes' hands and Bairstow's destructive batting ability could land in the latter's favour again. Bairstow usually answers the call when he's under threat, and he may need one knock to silence the critics for now. After getting a couple of scores in the thirties in the last Test, we're backing Bairstow to kick on and register a fifty in the first innings.

Yadav to torment England Kuldeep Yadav played an integral part in England’s collapse in the second innings in Ranchi. The 29-year-old has not always been at his best in the series, although he has still claimed 12 wickets in three matches. In Vizag and Rajkot, he did bear the brunt of England’s aggression, taking wickets but at a cost. There were signs in the second innings at Rajkot that he was finding some rhythm and it proved to be the case in Ranchi, where he was nothing short of outstanding.

Ashwin may have claimed a five-wicket haul and produced key strikes, but Yadav was just as effective with the ball, creating pressure and finding an abundance of turn to get the England batters in a tangle. His figures of four for 22 were his best against England, and he will be looking to build on his performances in Dharamshala. Yadav claimed four wickets in his only match in Dharamshala in 2017 against Australia.

Duckett and Crawley to continue to thrive Although England have lost the series, they will leave India full of confidence in their opening batters. Following Andrew Strauss’ retirement in 2012, England have struggled to find a partnership at the top of the order. Alastair Cook went through a raft of partners before he retired in 2018 and the issues only worsened after he bowed out of the international game. But, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have risen to the occasion. England selectors kept faith with Crawley and believed in Duckett to produce in his second spell in Test cricket. Both players have rewarded Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key, and have been solid at the top of the order.

The opening stand has passed fifty in four out of eight innings against India, along with a couple of scores in the forties too. That's no mean feat against Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball in hand. Crawley has been England's most consistent batter with three fifties, while Duckett scored a brilliant century in Rajkot. We're backing them to continue their developing partnership by scoring over 30 runs in the first innings.

