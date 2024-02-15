India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates from day one at Rajkot
Follow all the action from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
England take on India in the third Test of the five-match series at Rajkot, with the series drawn at 1-1.
Ben Stokes’ side stormed to victory in the first Test, winning by just 28 runs after a masterful 196 from Ollie Pope and an impressive debut from spinner Tom Hartley.
In the second India fought back, with Jasprit Bumrah’s speed and skill proving too much for the England batters and they were beaten by 106 runs.
Ahead of the third Test, India were dealt a blow with the news that Virat Kohli, who had already missed the first two Tests, would miss the entire series for personal reasons, and that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul had not recovered in time from the injuries sustained at Vizag.
England meanwhile, will not have frontline spinner Jack Leach for the remainder of the series, after he sustained a knee injury during the game at Hyderabad and has not recovered in time.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below
India vs England
11.6
No ball Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Foakes.
India vs England
11.5
Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
India vs England
11.4
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
India vs England
11.3
Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.
India vs England
11.2
Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
India vs England
11.1
Mark Wood to Ravindra Jadeja. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
India vs England
10.6
Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
India vs England
10.5
Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, run save by Hartley.
India vs England
10.4
Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
India vs England
10.3
Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
