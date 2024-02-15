Ben Stokes’ England take on India in the third Test of the series at Rajkot (AP)

England take on India in the third Test of the five-match series at Rajkot, with the series drawn at 1-1.

Ben Stokes’ side stormed to victory in the first Test, winning by just 28 runs after a masterful 196 from Ollie Pope and an impressive debut from spinner Tom Hartley.

In the second India fought back, with Jasprit Bumrah’s speed and skill proving too much for the England batters and they were beaten by 106 runs.

Ahead of the third Test, India were dealt a blow with the news that Virat Kohli, who had already missed the first two Tests, would miss the entire series for personal reasons, and that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul had not recovered in time from the injuries sustained at Vizag.

England meanwhile, will not have frontline spinner Jack Leach for the remainder of the series, after he sustained a knee injury during the game at Hyderabad and has not recovered in time.

