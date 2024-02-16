India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as Crawley and Duckett begin reply
Follow all the action from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
India made 445 all out in their first innings in the third test against England in Rajkot on Friday. Ben Stokes’ side stormed to victory in the first Test, winning by just 28 runs after a masterful 196 from Ollie Pope and an impressive debut from spinner Tom Hartley.
But in the second India fought back, with Jasprit Bumrah’s speed and skill proving too much for the England batters as the hosts clinched a 106-run win. India have the advantage in the third Test, too, with Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) striking hundreds, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made 62.
For England, Mark Wood shone with the ball, claiming four wickets for 114 runs. The five-test series is level at 1-1. Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.
India vs England
8.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
India vs England
7.6
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, thick edge to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
India vs England
7.5
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
India vs England
7.4
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.
India vs England
7.3
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
India vs England
7.2
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
India vs England
7.1
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
India vs England
6.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Zak Crawley. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
India vs England
6.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Duckett. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Patidar.
India vs England
6.4
FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Duckett. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
