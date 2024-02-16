(Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India made 445 all out in their first innings in the third test against England in Rajkot on Friday. Ben Stokes’ side stormed to victory in the first Test, winning by just 28 runs after a masterful 196 from Ollie Pope and an impressive debut from spinner Tom Hartley.

But in the second India fought back, with Jasprit Bumrah’s speed and skill proving too much for the England batters as the hosts clinched a 106-run win. India have the advantage in the third Test, too, with Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) striking hundreds, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made 62.

For England, Mark Wood shone with the ball, claiming four wickets for 114 runs. The five-test series is level at 1-1. Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.