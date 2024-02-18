✕ Close Ben Duckett defends Joe Root’s dismissal as England crumble against India

England were powerless to stop India from upping their lead past 550 and Ravi Ashwin’s return to the third Test is set to add an extra layer of difficulty to the tourists’ hopes.

India reached lunch on 314 for four as they stretched an overnight lead of 322 to 557 on the penultimate day in Rajkot, with England seemingly running out of ideas underneath the baking sun.

The hosts declared as they push to go 2-1 ahead in the five-match series and their bid will be boosted by Ashwin coming back into the fold at some point.

Ashwin, India’s premier spinner, pulled out of the Test on Friday night to tend to a family medical emergency but it was announced he will return on Sunday afternoon and be available immediately.

