Liveupdated1708245023

India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as hosts build massive lead as Ashwin returns

Follow all the action from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 18 February 2024 08:30
Ben Duckett defends Joe Root’s dismissal as England crumble against India

England were powerless to stop India from upping their lead past 550 and Ravi Ashwin’s return to the third Test is set to add an extra layer of difficulty to the tourists’ hopes.

India reached lunch on 314 for four as they stretched an overnight lead of 322 to 557 on the penultimate day in Rajkot, with England seemingly running out of ideas underneath the baking sun.

The hosts declared as they push to go 2-1 ahead in the five-match series and their bid will be boosted by Ashwin coming back into the fold at some point.

Ashwin, India’s premier spinner, pulled out of the Test on Friday night to tend to a family medical emergency but it was announced he will return on Sunday afternoon and be available immediately.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.

1708245023

India vs England

5.6

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Jurel.

18 February 2024 08:30
1708245022

India vs England

5.5

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.

18 February 2024 08:30
1708244954

India vs England

5.4

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

18 February 2024 08:29
1708244896

India vs England

5.3

Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs.

18 February 2024 08:28
1708244834

India vs England

5.1

Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

18 February 2024 08:27
1708244715

India vs England

4.6

Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

18 February 2024 08:25
1708244714

India vs England

4.5

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

18 February 2024 08:25
1708244594

India vs England

4.4

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

18 February 2024 08:23
1708244535

India vs England

4.3

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

18 February 2024 08:22
1708244476

India vs England

4.2

Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

18 February 2024 08:21

