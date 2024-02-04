India vs England LIVE: Cricket score and latest Test updates as hosts extend lead on day three
India and England battle in the second Test in Visakhapatnam
England face an uphill task on day three of the second Test against India after being bowled out for 253 following some magnificent bowling from Jasprit Bumrah.
In their reply to India’s first innings total of 396 on day two in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Ben Stokes’ men fell 143 runs short before Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal survived a short spell before stumps, extending the advantage to 171 runs.
An innings that looked like another match-defining knock from the captain was ended at 47 thanks to a devilish delivery from Bumrah, making up one of many highlights across sensational figures of 6-45.
Stokes helped guide England back into the contest following the loss of Zak Crawley (76), who scored the only half-century in their innings. But Bumrah and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed 3-71, had too much with the ball on a dominant day for the hosts.
Sharma’s men now look to seize the advantage and level the series after England stunned them in Hyderabad to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Follow all the latest updates and relive day two below:
India vs England
25.6
Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
India vs England
25.5
Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
India vs England
25.3
FOUR! Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
India vs England
25.2
Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs.
India vs England
25.1
Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs.
India vs England
24.6
Rehan Ahmed to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
India vs England
24.5
Rehan Ahmed to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
India vs England
24.3
Rehan Ahmed to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
India vs England
24.2
Rehan Ahmed to Shreyas Iyer. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Hartley.
India vs England
24.1
Rehan Ahmed to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies