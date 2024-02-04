✕ Close Charlie Allison on England's Super sixes defeat to Australia

England face an uphill task on day three of the second Test against India after being bowled out for 253 following some magnificent bowling from Jasprit Bumrah.

In their reply to India’s first innings total of 396 on day two in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Ben Stokes’ men fell 143 runs short before Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal survived a short spell before stumps, extending the advantage to 171 runs.

An innings that looked like another match-defining knock from the captain was ended at 47 thanks to a devilish delivery from Bumrah, making up one of many highlights across sensational figures of 6-45.

Stokes helped guide England back into the contest following the loss of Zak Crawley (76), who scored the only half-century in their innings. But Bumrah and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed 3-71, had too much with the ball on a dominant day for the hosts.

Sharma’s men now look to seize the advantage and level the series after England stunned them in Hyderabad to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Follow all the latest updates and relive day two below: