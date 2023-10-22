Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India have enjoyed a flawless start to their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign as the host nation and will aim to maintain their form against high-flying New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Both teams have won all four of their matches in the competition so far, but it is New Zealand who sit top of the table with a marginally higher net run rate.

India have shown no weaknesses so far in the competition, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli finding exceptional form with the bat as none of the bowlers have missed their mark. Their games have been sell-outs and included a dominant victory over rivals Pakistan at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand started their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket thrashing of defending champions England and have not looked back since, but have yet to face any of the tournament’s best-performing nations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

India take on New Zealand on Sunday 22 October at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, and the match will start at 9.30 am BST.

How can I watch it?

India vs New Zealand will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting from 9 am BST.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV. The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service

Team news

Kane Williamson will not have recovered in time from a fractured thumb sustained when the Kiwi captain was struck on the glove while running between the wickets against Bangladesh.

India have a difficult wait for the outcome of a scan on Hardik Pandya who sustained an ankle injury in the middle of an over during his side’s win over Bangladesh and took no further part in the game.

Odds

India 2/5

New Zealand 2/1

Prediction

It will be one of the closest matches of the tournament so far, but with the weight of the crowd behind them, India will just edge to victory. India to win by less than 15 runs.