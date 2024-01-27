Jump to content

Liveupdated1706339319

India v England LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett out in third innings

Follow all the live action and updates from Hyderabad

Sonia Twigg
Saturday 27 January 2024 07:08
2023 Sports Review Of The Year

India started the second day where they left off the first, piling on the runs while England continued to toil in the field in search of wickets.

However, there was more concern for England, when Jack Leach sustained a knee injury, limiting himself to just 16 overs on the second day, as India amassed runs, starting the day on 119 for one and finishing on 421 for seven, with a lead of 175.

England’s spinners did not produce the same threat at India’s own offering and although at times the progress was turgid, the hosts kept wickets in hand and kept their opponents out in the field.

KL Rahul survived an early scare when he was on zero and went on to make 86, before miss-timing the ball straight to deep midwicket, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patal will start the third day unbeaten on 81 and 35 respectively.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:

1706339305

England 115-2 (20) Pope 32, Root 1, Siraj 0-2 (1) - trail by 75 runs

Joe Root is the new batter. He and Bairstow offered some resistance in the first innings, and he is an exceptional player of spin.

Siraj is being brought on for the first time in the innings. Pope tucks the ball away for a single.

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 07:08
1706338859

Wicket! Duckett out for 47! b Bumrah - England 113-2

Well-timed from Duckett and missed in the field! Shubman Gill I think dived almost over the ball, and the opener has another boundary to his name.

He follows it up with another one, this time pulled fine behind the wicket.

However, trying for another one and Bumrah has his wicket! Duckett was just caught when the ball crashed into the stumps between bat and pad as he attempted a booming cover drive.

Duckett has to go back to the dressing room three runs shy of a half century.

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 07:00
1706338527

England 105-1 (18) Duckett 39, Pope 31, Ashwin 1-49 (9) - trail by 85 runs

Had they reviewed that it would have been out! England have been handed a lifeline!

But Ashwin will continue, both sides have three reviews remember.

And after that, Pope drives Ashwin down the ground for four to bring up the England century off the first ball of the over.

He follows it up with another boundary, Back to back boundaries for England to keep the scoreboard moving quickly.

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 06:55
1706338303

England 97-1 (17) Duckett 39, Pope 23, Bumrah 0-7 (3) - trail by 93 runs

Pope fends Bumrah away towards gully, but it bounces well before the fielder. Again Pope cannot resist chasing one down the leg side, but he doesn’t get near this one.

But then he does find a more comfortable drive into the off side for two to bring up the 50 partnership between the batters.

India appeal after one comes back in and strikes Duckett on the pads! But Rohit has chosen not to review, was it going down?

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 06:51
1706338047

England 94-1 (16) Duckett 39, Pope 20, Ashwin 1-41 (8) - trail by 96 runs

Ashwin has ball in hand and Pope turns the first ball into the air but safely to move off strike with the first ball of the session.

England score five runs from the first over, a good attacking start.

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 06:47
1706337788

Lunch: England 89-1 - trail by 101

And India are waiting for the two batters of Pope and Duckett.

What can they do in the second session after arguably being on top for the first time in the match in the morning.

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 06:43
1706337537

Lunch: England 89-1 - trail by 101

The afternoon session will be getting underway soon, can England look to build on this platform and start to push towards a lead? Or will the variable bounce and quality of the Indian spinners come out on top?

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 06:38
1706336954

Lunch: England 89-1 - trail by 101

England started their innings in a typical attacking fashion, both Crawley and Duckett did not look to let the bowlers rest, and well Crawley was caught at slip to Ashwin, Pope only picked up where his teammate had left off.

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 06:29
1706336413

Lunch: England 89-1 - trail by 101

Here are some photos from the morning session:

(AP)
(REUTERS)
(Getty Images)
Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 06:20
1706335995

Lunch: England 89-1 - trail by 101

Joe Root took two wickets in two balls to get England off to a good start. Firstly, trapping Jadeja in front lbw just 12 runs shy of his century.

He then struck again the next ball to bowl Bumrah, then Rehan Ahmed claimed the final wicket of Axar Patel.

Sonia Twigg27 January 2024 06:13

