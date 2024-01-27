✕ Close 2023 Sports Review Of The Year

India started the second day where they left off the first, piling on the runs while England continued to toil in the field in search of wickets.

However, there was more concern for England, when Jack Leach sustained a knee injury, limiting himself to just 16 overs on the second day, as India amassed runs, starting the day on 119 for one and finishing on 421 for seven, with a lead of 175.

England’s spinners did not produce the same threat at India’s own offering and although at times the progress was turgid, the hosts kept wickets in hand and kept their opponents out in the field.

KL Rahul survived an early scare when he was on zero and went on to make 86, before miss-timing the ball straight to deep midwicket, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patal will start the third day unbeaten on 81 and 35 respectively.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

