New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from today’s match in Chennai
Follow all the action from M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as Afghanistan face New Zealand
Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs Afghanistan from the ODI World Cup today.
Afghanistan have already secured a shock victory in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, against England. They stunned Jos Buttler’s side, and beat the defending champions, who suffered their second loss of the tournament so far, denting their chances of semi-final qualification.
New Zealand have come into the tournament firing on all cylinders. They stormed to a nine-wicket victory against England in the first game of the tournament, in Ahmedabad, and have followed it up with wins over Bangladesh and the Netherlands.
If Afghanistan can perform as they did against England, and they will be hoping for a spin-friendly pitch, then it will truly be an exciting World Cup.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
6.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rachin Ravindra. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Gurbaz.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
6.3
OUT! L.B.W. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Devon Conway. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
6.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Devon Conway. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
6.1
FOUR! Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Devon Conway. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
5.6
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gurbaz.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
5.5
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Will Young. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Omarzai.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
5.4
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Will Young. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
5.2
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Devon Conway. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
5.1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Devon Conway. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
4.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Will Young. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khil.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies