(AP)

Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs Afghanistan from the ODI World Cup today.

Afghanistan have already secured a shock victory in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, against England. They stunned Jos Buttler’s side, and beat the defending champions, who suffered their second loss of the tournament so far, denting their chances of semi-final qualification.

New Zealand have come into the tournament firing on all cylinders. They stormed to a nine-wicket victory against England in the first game of the tournament, in Ahmedabad, and have followed it up with wins over Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

If Afghanistan can perform as they did against England, and they will be hoping for a spin-friendly pitch, then it will truly be an exciting World Cup.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: