Liveupdated1698071946

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Babar Azam’s side set target of 283

Pakistan seek to move up the tournament table with a victory over Afghanistan

Luke Baker
Monday 23 October 2023 15:39
Comments
(REUTERS)

Pakistan’s up-and-down Cricket World Cup campaign continues today as they take on Afghanistan in Chennai. Babar Azam’s side have won two and loss two of the four matches they’ve played in the competition and find themselves in fifth place, just outside a spot in the knockout rounds.

A victory over Afghanistan will further send them above Australia and keep them on track to reach the final stages of the tournament but as England know only too well, the Afghan’s have the ability to cause upsets.

Despite being bottom of the table with one win from four games, Afghanistan proved they can compete with a 69-run victory over England. That high was followed by a low as New Zealand defeated them by 149 runs last time out but Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team will be quietly confident about taking on a Pakistan team struggling to find their best form.

Follow along for all the updates from Chennai plus get the latest Cricket World Cup odds and tips right here:

1698071946

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

25.4

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

23 October 2023 15:39
1698071885

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

25.2

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.

23 October 2023 15:38
1698071826

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

25.1

Haris Rauf to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.

23 October 2023 15:37
1698071645

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

24.6

Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

23 October 2023 15:34
1698071585

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

24.5

Shadab Khan to Rahmat Shah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

23 October 2023 15:33
1698071526

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

24.3

Shadab Khan to Rahmat Shah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

23 October 2023 15:32
1698071525

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

24.2

Shadab Khan to Rahmat Shah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

23 October 2023 15:32
1698071407

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

23.6

Shaheen Afridi to Ibrahim Zadran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to square leg for 1 run.

23 October 2023 15:30
1698071406

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

23.5

Shaheen Afridi to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.

23 October 2023 15:30
1698071345

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

23.4

Shaheen Afridi to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Shakeel.

23 October 2023 15:29

