(REUTERS)

Pakistan’s up-and-down Cricket World Cup campaign continues today as they take on Afghanistan in Chennai. Babar Azam’s side have won two and loss two of the four matches they’ve played in the competition and find themselves in fifth place, just outside a spot in the knockout rounds.

A victory over Afghanistan will further send them above Australia and keep them on track to reach the final stages of the tournament but as England know only too well, the Afghan’s have the ability to cause upsets.

Despite being bottom of the table with one win from four games, Afghanistan proved they can compete with a 69-run victory over England. That high was followed by a low as New Zealand defeated them by 149 runs last time out but Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team will be quietly confident about taking on a Pakistan team struggling to find their best form.

