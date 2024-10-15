Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test in Multan as hosts bat first
England secured a historic win over Pakistan in the first Test on the back of Harry Brook and Joe Root’s huge scores
An unprecedented spin-heavy Pakistan cricket won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against England cricket in Multan.
Ben Stokes returned to lead England after recovering from a torn hamstring as the visitors made two changes from the side which recorded an innings and 47-run win in the first Test last week.
Stokes, who missed England’s 2-1 win at home against Sri Lanka and also last week’s victory in Multan, replaced Chris Woakes while Matthew Potts came in for fellow seamer Gus Atkinson.
Pakistan, who are on an 11-match winless streak at home, dropped four senior players – including out-of-form Babar Azam – for the rest of the series as Kamran Ghulam was handed a Test debut.
Meanwhile, spin trio Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood – who haven’t played first-class cricket for nine months – also come into the starting XI, forming a five-strong spin attack alongside Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub.
Follow all the latest live coverage in the live blog below:
Pakistan vs England
89.6
Jack Leach to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
Pakistan vs England
89.5
Jack Leach to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
Pakistan vs England
89.4
Jack Leach to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
Pakistan vs England
89.3
Jack Leach to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
Pakistan vs England
89.2
FOUR! Jack Leach to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball full toss, middle stump down the track driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
Pakistan vs England
89.1
Jack Leach to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
Pakistan vs England
88.6
Shoaib Bashir to Salman Ali Agha. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
Pakistan vs England
88.5
Shoaib Bashir to Salman Ali Agha. Off break length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.
Pakistan vs England
88.4
Shoaib Bashir to Salman Ali Agha. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
Pakistan vs England
88.3
Shoaib Bashir to Salman Ali Agha. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Root.
