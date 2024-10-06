Pakistan vs England 1st Test betting tips

Pakistan vs England betting preview

Pakistan, England and Bazball. It’s a combination that will have Barmy Army fans harking back to December 2022, which saw Brendon McCullum’s aggressive tactics thrust England to a historic whitewash in Karachi.

Memories of that winter will be fresh in the mind as the nation travels to Pakistan and New Zealand in preparation for next year’s Ashes. While victory in Pakistan used to be an almost impossible feat – England had won just two Tests in 61 years before scrubbing the floor with the hosts – they head into the upcoming fixtures as favourites with the betting sites.

Pakistan suffered another humbling defeat in September, which saw Bangladesh enjoy a six-wicket haul to confirm a 2-0 Test series win. They have just two series victories in their last nine, while England arrive unbeaten in 10, stretching back to March 2022.

The opening Test will take place from October 7 to October 11 at the Multan Cricket Stadium and will likely set the tone for how the series plays out (5.30am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event).

Pakistan vs England 1st Test tips: Pope to come out firing

Few players face as much scrutiny as Ollie Pope for England. The stand-in captain put on an excellent century to fire back at his critics during the win over Sri Lanka in September, but his work with the bat is only ever one bad performance from coming under the spotlight again.

While the century was much-needed, it underlined an inconsistency to his game. Prior to hitting 154, his best run total from five previous Tests stood at just 17. Captaincy duties could play into this somewhat, but with Ben Stokes’ return remaining a doubt, Pope will need to show McCullum he can consistently push the team forwards.

Pope enjoyed an excellent first Test in Pakistan during the 2022 triumph, putting up 108 runs in the first innings. While he failed to reach those heights again during the impressive win, he reached 60 during the second test in Multan.

Because of this, the prices on betting apps indicate there is a fair chance he comes out as England’s top run scorer during the opening exchanges this time out.

Pakistan vs England 1st Test tips: Bashir to show his ruthless side

Shoaib Bashir is already proving to be England’s great hope for the future. But that would be doing him a disservice; the 20-year-old is very much part of McCullum’s plans right now and has the potential to excel in Pakistan, where spin bowling will receive a lot of attention.

His remarkable seven-wicket haul at Trent Bridge in July proved that, despite being raw, he’s already a match-winning player. With Jack Leach and Renan Ahmed in tow, Bashir will be keen to elevate England once more and should aim to attack from the off when he gets his hands on the ball.

The youngster possesses the fearlessness that can really unsettle sides. Given Pakistan’s poor form, Bashir will be an important player in making sure the home team don’t gather any momentum or energy from the crowd.

An early wicket should set him on his way, with cricket betting sites offering an intriguing price on him to be England’s star man in the early stages.

