England can wrap up victory in the T20 series against the West Indies, on Thursday, if they can make it three wins out of three when the two sides meet in St Lucia (8pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

The tourists, who finally welcomed captain Jos Buttler back to action, won the first match by eight wickets thanks to a century from Phil Salt and it was Buttler who was the match-winner last time out.

The final three matches will all take place in St Lucia and a series victory for the tourists would hand them a much-needed confidence boost ahead of Brendon McCullum taking over all formats of the game in January.

The West Indies won’t make it easy for England though and they will be disappointed with their T20 performances so far, having won the ODI series thanks to dominant displays with the bat.

None of the hosts’ batters have passed 50 yet in the series, with Nicholas Pooran top-scoring with 38 in the first match and skipper Rovman Powell scoring 43 in the second. There have also been issues with the ball, picking up just five wickets in the two matches, with Romario Shepherd the leading the wicket column with three strikes.

England appear to be on couse for another comfortable win to take the series and betting sites seem to agree, with odds of 4/5 available for a win for Buttler’s men and 11/10 on the Windies.

West Indies vs England betting: Buttler to shine once more

After five months out with a calf injury Buttler returned for the first match in Barbados but was out for a golden duck. However, he made up for it just days later when he hit 83 from 45 balls to lead England to a seven-wicket win with five overs remaining.

Buttler’s decision to give up the gloves to focus on batting and his captain duties has yielded two wins from two and it could be the winning formula for England going forward.

The skipper has also dropped down the order to number three rather than opening, although he was in after just one ball on Sunday when Salt was caught off the bowling of Akeal Hosein.

Buttler has been far from his best over the last year. He endured a miserable time in the surrender of England’s 50-over crown, while his performances in the T20 World Cup were not much better as they lost another white-ball title.

McCullum has made reinvigorating Buttler his top priority, but there are signs that the England skipper is coming out of his slump, with his outstanding knock in the second T20I putting his team in command of the series.

Cricket betting sites have odds of 13/4 for Buttler to dominate once more and finish the match as the highest run-scorer, which could be enough to take England to a morale-boosting series win.

West Indies v England tips: Mahmood to keep up his run

Saqib Mahmood has been the pick of the bowlers so far for England after more than two years out from the international scene due to suffering two stress fractures of the back.

He returned to the side for the matches against Australia in September, taking 2-21 in his first match back. He has so far taken six wickets over the two matches including his best England figures of 4-34 in the first.

He followed it up with 2-20 at the Kensington Oval and will be looking to continue his good form on Thursday.

Mahmood has been on point with the new ball at the top of the innings, removing West Indies opener Brandon King in both matches and he seems to have the edge in the battle with King at the moment.

England are searching for answers with their white ball bowling attack, but an in-form Mahmood alongside Jofra Archer would hand McCullum a potent opening duo.

Given his form, we like the odds on betting apps for Mahmood to be England’s best bowler again on Thursday.

