It’s all to play for in Barbados on Wednesday when England face the West Indies in the third and final ODI with the series tied at 1-1 (6pm, TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+).

England levelled the series on Saturday when, after being given a target of 329 to win, they chased it down with two overs to spare thanks largely to a fantastic captain’s innings by Liam Livingstone.

The stand-in skipper scored 124 not out off just 85 balls to lead England to victory, setting up a decider in the third and final match of the series.

The West Indies took the series lead in a rain-affected first match, but defeat was inevitable after England posted just 209, with Livingstone top-scoring with 48 from just 49 balls.

Windies opener Evin Lewis carried on where he left off in Sri Lanka and blasted 94 from 69 balls to help his side reach the revised target of just 157.

The turnaround from the England batters was impressive, now they just need a better showing from the bowlers to give them a chance of winning the series.

England have only picked up eight wickets across the two matches. Livingstone is also the joint top wicket-taker with two along with Adil Rashid and John Turner.

Despite England’s struggles with the ball, betting sites are still backing the tourists to complete the series win at odds of 4/5, with a price of 21/20 on the West Indies to close out a victory.

We backed Lewis and Livingstone to hit 1+ sixes each in the first match of the series, and we’re returning to this pair to do the business once again.

Lewis only scored four in the last match before he was dismissed by Turner. He’s a boom or bust prospect at the top of the innings, but we feel that he will come good under the spotlight, especially given his recent form and striking ability.

Livingstone is also thriving from the added pressure of the captaincy. He played a mature innings to steer his side over the line, playing the anchor role to steer England to within sight of their total before teeing with devastating effect to secure the win.

Betting apps have priced up both players to score 50 or more at odds of 13/2, which we feel provides solid value for two in-form players in the decider.

West Indies v England prediction: Lewis and Livingstone to both score 50+ - 13/2 Betfred

