The Tour de France, cycling’s premier race, is fast approaching with action set to get underway on Saturday 1st July in Bilbao.

The multi-stage race will see the best cyclists in the world race across different terrains and locations throughout France and the Basque country.

In total, the race is made up of 22 teams. All 18 WorldTour teams automatically qualify, as do the two best-ranked ProTeams. The organisers also give out two invites which this year went to Israel-Premier Tech and Uno-X.

Each team is made up of eight riders meaning 176 cyclists will compete in this year’s race. Britain’s Mark Cavendish will race for Astana Qazaqstan as he targets his 35th stage win to break the record held by Eddy Merckx.

There will be no place in the 2023 peloton for four-time winner Chris Froome, however. The 38-year-old has struggled with injury and form and was omitted from Israel-Premier Tech’s eight-man squad.

Not all teams have confirmed their tour lineup for the Grand Depart but here are the provisional team lists as things stand:

Ag2r-Citroën: Greg Van Avermaet, Oliver Naesen, Dorian Godon, Felix Gall, Nans Peters, Ben O’Connor.

Alpecin-Deceuninck: Michael Gogl Quinten Hermans, Soren Kragh Andersen, Jasper Philipsen, Mathieu van der Poel, Jonas Rickaert.

Arkéa-Samsic: Clément Champoussin, Élie Gesbert, Warren Barguil.

Astana Qazaqstan: Samuele Battistella, David de la Cruz, Joe Dombrowski, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Alexey Lutsenko, Mark Cavendish (GB), Cees Bol.

Bahrain Victorious: Nikias Arndt, Phil Bauhaus, Pello Bilbao, Jack Haig, Mikel Landa, Matej Mohoric, Wout Poels, Fred Wright (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe: Emanuel Buchmann, Jai Hindley, Jordi Meeus, Nils Politt, Danny van Poppel, Bob Jungels, Marco Haller.

Cofidis: Piet Allegaert, Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke, Ion Izagirre, Guillaume Martin, Anthony Perez, Pierre-Luc Périchon, Benjamin Thomas, Axel Zingle.

DSM-Firmenich: Nils Eekhoff, Matthew Dinham, Sam Welsford, Romain Bardet, John Degenkolb, Kevin Vermaerke, Chris Hamilton, Alex Edmondson.

EF Education-EasyPost: Alberto Bettiol, Magnus Cort, Rigoberto Urán, Andrey Amador, Richard Carapaz, Mikkel Honore.

Groupama-FDJ: David Gaudu, Kevin Geniets, Stefan Küng, Valentin Madouas, Thibaut Pinot, Lars van den Berg, Olivier Le Gac, Quentin Pacher.

Ineos Grenadiers: Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martínez, Tom Pidcock (GB), Carlos Rodríguez.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty: Lilian Calmejane, Rui Costa, Biniam Girmay, Louis Meintjes, Adrien Petit, Dion Smith, Georg Zimmermann, Mike Teunissen.

Jayco-Alula: Simon Yates (GB), Dylan Groenewegen, Luka Mezgec, Elmar Reinders, Lawson Craddock, Luke Durbridge, Chris Harper, Christopher Juul-Jensen.

Jumbo-Visma: Tiesj Benoot, Wilco Kelderman, Sepp Kuss, Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert, Dylan van Baarle, Nathan van Hooydonck, Jonas Vingegaard (defending champion).

Lidl-Trek: Giulio Ciccone, Tony Gallopin, Juan Pedro López, Alex Kirsch, Mads Pedersen, Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose, Jasper Stuyven.

Movistar: Jorge Arcas, Ruben Guerreiro, Matteo Jorgenson, Enric Mas, Nelson Oliveira.

Soudal-Quick Step: Yves Lampaert, Mauri Vansevenant, Rémi Cavagna, Andrea Bagioli, Julian Alaphilippe, Michael Morkov, Florian Sénéchal, Fabio Jakobsen.

UAE Team Emirates: Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Grossschartner, Rafal Majka, Tadej Pogacar, Marc Soler, Vegard Stake Laengen, Matteo Trentin, Adam Yates (GB).

Lotto-Dstny: Victor Campenaerts, Jasper De Buyst, Pascal Ennkhoorn, Frederik Frison, Jacopo Guarnieri, Maxim Van Gils, Florian Vermeersch, Caleb Ewan.

TotalEnergies: Maciej Bodnar, Daniel Oss, Pierre Latour, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Anthony Turgis, Alexis Vuillermoz, Peter Sagan.

Israel-Premier Tech: Guillaume Boivin, Simon Clarke, Hugo Houle, Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz, Corbin Strong, Dylan Teuns, Michael Woods.

Uno-X Pro: Torstein Traeen, Soren Waeenskjold, Anthon Charmig, Jonas Gregaard, Rasmus Tiller, Tobias Halland Johannessen, Alexander Kristoff, Jonas Abrahamsen.