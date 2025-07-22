Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 16 route and updates today as riders tackle infamous Mont Ventoux
Yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar could add a fifth stage win to an already-superb Tour de France with victory atop Mont Ventoux today
The Tour de France has made it through a gruelling three days in the Pyrenees and the riders have enjoyed a well-earned rest day in Montpellier - but hostilities recommence today as the race enters the Alps for the first time.
Tadej Pogacar rampaged through the Pyrenees, winning atop Hautacam on stage 12, then demolishing the field in the time trial on stage 13, and those back-to-back wins have gone some way to ensuring the destiny of the Tour de France title is looking fairly well sewn up.
Now with a rest day in his legs Pogacar’s stranglehold over this Tour is likely to continue as the race returns to his favourite terrain, with the ‘Giant of Provence’ - Mont Ventoux - the star of the show today. It’s the only climb on the menu on a 171.5km run from Montpellier to the summit, setting up an intriguing day’s racing.
Follow all the action on stage 16 with our liveblog below:
Stage 15 results
- Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) in 3:34:09
- Victor Campenaerts (Visma - Lease a Bike) +1:28
- Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) +1:36
- Wout van Aert (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)
- Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe)
- Paul Penhoet (Groupama FDJ)
- Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies)
- Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost)
- Valentin Madouas (Groupama FDJ), all at same time
Stage 15 report
Tim Wellens had time to high-five fans inside the final kilometre as he soloed to victory on stage 15 of the Tour de France into Carcassonne with his team-mate Tadej Pogacar retaining the yellow jersey.
Wellens, 34, completed his set of Grand Tour stage victories, attacking from a reduced four-man breakaway with 44 kilometres remaining of the 169km stage from Muret.
The Belgian national champion quickly opened a sizeable gap before the long downhill run into the medieval city, where his margin of victory over compatriot Victor Campenaerts was 1:28.
Tim Wellens completes set of Grand Tour victories with solo win on stage 15
Stage 16 start time
Another earlier start today with an early finish too: 12.10pm local time for the neutralised start, 11.10am BST, with an expected arrival time of 4.45pm local time (3.45pm BST).
Stage 16 preview
Isolated in the landscape, towering over the Rhone valley and on the periphery of the Alps proper, Mont Ventoux is something of an outlier among the Tour’s formidable ascents - but that makes it no less beastly.
15.7km long at an average gradient of 8.8%, reaching 1,910m above sea level, it has long been established in the annals of Tour history and plenty of riders will fancy writing their names into the history books with victory on its summit today.
Good morning
Bonjour and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage 16 of the Tour de France!
We hope you’re feeling rested after yesterday’s day off, because the final week of this year’s race is an absolute blockbuster. Allez!
