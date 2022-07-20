Jonas Vingegaard, left, will need to stay on the wheel of Tadej Pogacar in the Pyrenees today (Reuters)

Follow live updates from the Tour de France with stage 17 in the Pyrenees mountains set to host a crucial battle between yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard and the defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

A short but brutal 130km route from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes will offer more encouragement for Pogacar and the other general classification contenders. The 23-year-old stayed true to his word by attacking Vingegaard early on Tuesday’s stage from Carcassonne to Foix, but the overall leader was able mark his rival and protect his advantage of two minutes and 22 seconds in the standings.

That could all change in an instant, however, and with time running out in the race to Paris the four categorised climbs here and final ascent of Peyragudes could potentially host a battle for crucial yellow jersey seconds at the finish. While Vingegaard was hit by losing key team-mates Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk on Sunday, Pogacar was also dealt the blow of Marc Soler dropping out due to illness. Meanwhile, Geraint Thomas remains in contention but will need to pick his moment for an attack with Vingegaard and Pogacar locked in their own duel.

Follow updates from Stage 17 of the Tour de France, below: