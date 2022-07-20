Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 17 updates as key Tadej Pogacar teammate Rafal Majka abandons race
A short but sharp stage 17 from Saint Gaudens to Peyragudes is set to be crucial in the fight for the 2022 Tour de France yellow jersey
Follow live updates from the Tour de France with stage 17 in the Pyrenees mountains set to host a crucial battle between yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard and the defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
A short but brutal 130km route from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes will offer more encouragement for Pogacar and the other general classification contenders. The 23-year-old stayed true to his word by attacking Vingegaard early on Tuesday’s stage from Carcassonne to Foix, but the overall leader was able mark his rival and protect his advantage of two minutes and 22 seconds in the standings.
That could all change in an instant, however, and with time running out in the race to Paris the four categorised climbs here and final ascent of Peyragudes could potentially host a battle for crucial yellow jersey seconds at the finish. While Vingegaard was hit by losing key team-mates Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk on Sunday, Pogacar was also dealt the blow of Marc Soler dropping out due to illness. Meanwhile, Geraint Thomas remains in contention but will need to pick his moment for an attack with Vingegaard and Pogacar locked in their own duel.
Follow updates from Stage 17 of the Tour de France, below:
Jonas Vingegaard speaks
The man in the yellow jersey spoke to ITV this morning:
“I just expect him [Pogacar] to attack everywhere he can, and every opportunity. It’s quite obvious that it’s quite a good moment to attack [on the descents], and I would do the same.
“It’s always at the end of a grand tour you start to feel tired and a bit fatigued, but I still feel good and I just do my best.”
Stage 17 preview
Here’s a closer look at today’s route map and profile:
Stage 17 preview
The categorised climbs culminate atop Peyragudes which could potentially host a battle for crucial yellow jersey seconds at the finish with the likes of Tadej Pogacar, Geraint Thomas and Jonas Vingegaard all determined to lay down a historic stage victory.
The route is almost never flat, with a gradual incline towards an early intermediate sprint at 33km where the man in the green jersey, Wout van Aert, doesn’t need any more points but might race up the road to collect them all the same. From an advanced position he could offer the man in yellow, teammate Jonas Vingegaard, support later in the day on the fastest technical descents.
After the sprint the road tilts up gradually further to the base of the category one Col d’Aspin (12km length, 6.5% gradient), a familiar Tour de France climb which will drain any weary legs and no doubt whittle down the peloton.
A short downhill stretch over the top leads straight into the category two Hourquette d’Ancizan (8.2km, 5.1%), before a long descent towards the day’s penultimate climb, the category one Col de Val Louron-Azet (10.7km, 6.8%).
By this point, on a hot day with three tough climbs completed, there may only be a few hardy souls left able to stick it with the lead group as they approach Peyragudes. The ascent to the finish is another category one road, an 8km drag at 7.8% where whoever wins the stage will be very worthy of doing so.
Reigning champion Pogacar has tried to attack over the past few stages to no avail, and knows he is running out of opportunities to earn back the two and a half minutes he need to win a third successive Tour de France. Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma teammates will be ready for another assault from the Slovenian, particularly down the ascents where Pogacar will thrown caution to the wind, and Vingegaard’s job will be difficult but very clear: to not let Pogacar out of his sight.
Stage 17 preview: Tour de France arrives in Pyrenees for crucial mountain day
Stage 17 could see the race for the yellow jersey reignite as Tadej Pogacar looks to mount pressure on Jonas Vingegaard
Tour de France 2022 – stage 17 LIVE
Stage 17 is under way! Christian Prudhomme gives the signal and this 130km stage is off and running.
Rafal Majka abandons Tour de France
That’s a massive blow to Pogacar and his bid for a third successive crown. It leaves him with only three teammates: Mikkel Bjerg, Marc Hirschi and Brandon McNulty. Majka had been the one really taking the fight to Jumbo-Visma in the mountains and if Pogacar is to somehow wrestle back the yellow jersey from Jonas Vingegaard, he is going to have to do it all on his own.
Rafal Majka abandons Tour de France
Team UAE Emirates medical director, Dr Adrian Rotunno, said in a statement: “Majka sustained a strain injury to his thigh after some mechanical trouble on stage 16 when his chain broke. This resulted in a high-grade partial thickness tear of his right quadriceps muscle, and unfortunately due to the muscle damage is unable to ride.”
Breaking: Rafal Majka abandons Tour de France
Huge news this morning and a potentially devastating blow to Tadej Pogacar: his leading lieutenant Rafal Majka has abandoned the race.
Stage 17: Start time and how to watch
The stage is scheduled to start at around 12:30pm BST with the expected finish at around 4:00pm BST.
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
General classification after stage 16
Here’s how the overall standings are shaping up after stage 16:
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma 64h 28min 09sec
2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2min 22sec
3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +2:43
4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic +4:15
5. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +4:24
6. Adam Yates (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +5:28
7. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux +5:46
8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe +6:18
9. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM +6.37
10. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +10:11
Hugo Houle secures emotional stage 16 victory
Yesterday’s stage 16 was a poignant win for Hugo Houle, who dedicated victory to brother who was killed by a drunk driver in 2012. Houle made winning a stage victory of the Tour de France – the race he and his brother used to love watching together growing up in Canada – his primary career goal and dedicated the past 10 years to that single moment.
Hugo Houle dedicates emotional Tour de France stage win to late brother
Houle rode clear from a 29-strong breakaway to finish solo in the 179km stage from Carcassonne to Foix, a superb way to take his first career win in any race
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies