The Tour de France continues with what is sure to be another frenetic, fast-paced stage as the race transitions away from Provence to the high Alps, with the sprinters eyeing victory on this 160km run from Bollene to Valence.

Stage 16 more than delivered on drama as Valentin Paret-Peintre ended the drought of stage wins for the home nation with a victory in a thrilling two-up sprint atop the legendary Mont Ventoux, getting the better of Ireland’s Ben Healy.

Paret-Peintre’s victory - just his third at WorldTour level - marked his maiden Tour de France win and ensured the yellow jersey of Tadej Pogacar and his rival Jonas Vingegaard were denied glory on one of the Tour’s most legendary climbs. The pair were locked together all the way up the climb before Pogacar dropped the Dane in the closing metres, while Vingegaard’s frustration was compounded by a crash with a wayward photograph in the finish area.

