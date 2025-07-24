Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The battle for the Tour de France crown reignites today on the first of a fiendishly difficult Alpine double-header: the race’s ‘queen stage’ to Courchevel.

All of the general classification favourites stayed safe in the melee of stage 17, when Jonathan Milan came out on top in dismally wet conditions at the end of a 160km run from Bollene to Valence.

His major sprint rival Tim Merlier was held up in a crash in the final kilometre which brought down several sprinters, including last year’s green jersey winner Biniam Girmay, whose torrid Tour continued as he was helped over the line by teammates clutching his collarbone.

But today the sprinters will be in survival mode as the yellow jersey favourites battle for supremacy on the toughest stage yet - and Jonas Vingegaard tries to dent Tadej Pogacar’s commanding overall lead.

Follow all the action on stage 18 with the liveblog below: