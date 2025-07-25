Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The Tour de France features one final day in the Alps for the general classification contenders to launch an all-out assault for yellow.

Stage 18 of the Tour de France promised high drama and it delivered, but despite their best efforts, Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike were unable to break the resolve of Tadej Pogacar.

The yellow jersey in fact extended his lead over the Dane by another 11 seconds, leaving he and his team with a mountain to climb, both physically and metaphorically, on stage 19, the final mountain stage of this year’s race.

Ben O’Connor was a deserving winner of the race’s queen stage, while Oscar Onley’s superb Tour continued as he cut his deficit to Florian Lipowitz to 22 seconds, with the Scot now standing on the brink of the white jersey and a maiden Grand Tour podium place.

Follow all the action on Stage 19 with the liveblog below: