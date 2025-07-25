Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 19 route and updates as Jonas Vingegaard faces final reckoning with Tadej Pogacar
The Tour de France comes to a head with one final Alpine stage - and it’s now or never for Jonas Vingegaard to seize Tadej Pogacar’s crown
The Tour de France features one final day in the Alps for the general classification contenders to launch an all-out assault for yellow.
Stage 18 of the Tour de France promised high drama and it delivered, but despite their best efforts, Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike were unable to break the resolve of Tadej Pogacar.
The yellow jersey in fact extended his lead over the Dane by another 11 seconds, leaving he and his team with a mountain to climb, both physically and metaphorically, on stage 19, the final mountain stage of this year’s race.
Ben O’Connor was a deserving winner of the race’s queen stage, while Oscar Onley’s superb Tour continued as he cut his deficit to Florian Lipowitz to 22 seconds, with the Scot now standing on the brink of the white jersey and a maiden Grand Tour podium place.
Follow all the action on Stage 19 with the liveblog below:
Stage 19 recap
First place went to Australian climber Ben O’Connor, who endured a torrid start to this year’s race, crashing and losing time on the very first stage and watching his GC ambitions of a top-five finish go up in smoke.
But he rode superbly on stage 18 to get into the day’s breakaway, sticking with the GC group as they absorbed the escapees on the Col de la Madeleine, before attacking again on the valley road, and finally dropping his sole remaining companion, Einer Rubio, with 16km left of the final climb.
He continued to time-trial his way to the finish and his second Tour de France stage win, a first since 2021, which he also achieved from a 17km solo win in similarly grim conditions.
And in doing so this time he jumped back into 10th place overall, rescuing his GC too.
Stage 19 recap
Pogacar rode a conservative race to simply consolidate his lead, allowing Visma to shred the race down on the day’s second hors-categorie climb, the Col de la Madeleine, before a regrouping on the valley road to Col de la Loze.
That wasn’t quite what Visma had in mind and after all their efforts there was nothing they could do to distance Pogacar, who took control on the final climb and launched a sprint for second place on the top of the fearsome Col de la Loze.
Vingegaard was distanced as the yellow jersey stormed off to banish his past demons from the Col de la Loze, where he cracked in the 2023 Tour, and it was the Dane this time picking up the pieces, losing another 11 seconds. He insisted “the Tour isn’t over, still” at the finish, and while that’s true, he is rapidly running out of time to haul back his four-and-a-half minute deficit.
Stage 18 report
Tadej Pogacar conquered his demons on the Col de la Loze to stretch his advantage in yellow as Ben O'Connor secured his second career Tour de France stage victory, this time on the queen stage.
On the mountain where Pogacar famously cracked in 2023 as Jonas Vingegaard rode away to his second Tour crown, the Slovenian was the one gaining time two years later as a late dig at the summit saw him add 11 seconds to an overall lead that now stands at four minutes 26 seconds over his Danish rival.
Oscar Onley, the 22-year-old Scot, hung with the two main favourites until the last 500 metres of this brutal 171.5km stage from Vif.
Ben O’Connor conquers Tour de France queen stage as Tadej Pogacar extends lead
Stage 19 start time
The amended, shortened Stage 19 begins with the neutralised start at 2.30pm local time (1.30pm BST) and is set to conclude around 5.20pm local time (4.20pm BST).
Stage 19 preview
Tour de France organisers have edited what was set to be an enthralling day in the Alps to avoid cow culling taking place near the stage 19 route.
The discovery of a contagious disease amongst cattle has meant the route will be shortened from 129.9 kilometres to just 95km with two climbs – the 11.3km Cote d’Hery-sur-Ugine and the 13.7km Col des Saisies – removed.
An outbreak of nodular dermatitis meant the affected herd has needed to be culled and race organisers have taken the decision to divert the route in light of “distress” amongst those farmers concerned.
The planned 4,550m of elevation gain has been reduced to 3,250m. Both HC climbs are still on the route plan, with the final one to La Plagne topping out at over 2,000m above sea level.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments