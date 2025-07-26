Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 20 route and updates as Tadej Pogacar closes in on fourth yellow jersey
The mountains are over and it’s onto the penultimate stage of the Tour de France, a 184.2km route from Nantua to Pontarlier
The penultimate stage of the Tour de France is a hilly 184km route from Nantua to Pontarlier, after the conclusion of the Alpine stages yesterday.
Thymen Arensman won a truncated Stage 19 in the mountains after breaking away from Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, while Oscar Onley’s podium dream took a hit as he lost time to Florian Lipowitz.
There are four categorised climbs but this could be a day for the puncheurs, and potentially significant for the points classification. And it may bring more twists in the general classification, too, with the steep Cote de Thesy coming towards the end of the stage.
But barring any late drama, Pogacar’s tight grip on the yellow jersey looks set to last all the way to Paris, as he comes closer to a fourth Tour de France triumph of his career.
Follow all the action and latest updates from Stage 20 of the Tour de France below.
Stage 20 preview
Now the Pyrenees and the Alps are over, and there are just two more stages to get through before the podium ceremony and champagne-popping in Paris.
Stage 20 screams ‘breakaway’: a hilly, punchy route through the Jura mountain range, beginning in Nantua, in the foothills of the Alps, and taking in four classified climbs on the 184km road to Pontarlier.
In total there’s 2,850m of climbing but none difficult enough to trouble the general classification contenders, who will likely sit tight in the peloton and be wrapped in cotton wool by their teammates as they’re shepherded towards Paris.
That means there will be 14 winless teams from this year’s race fighting to get in the day’s breakaway, setting up a no doubt chaotic first few kilometres of racing as a group establishes itself.
