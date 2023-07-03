Tour de France 2023 LIVE: Latest updates from stage 3 today as Mark Cavendish chases history
Mark Cavendish will hope for a first shot at a bunch sprint finish as he chases a historic 35 Tour de France stage win en route from Amorebieta to Bayonne
The Tour de France is off to an intriguing start with the Spanish Basque Country delivering action aplenty across a tough opening weekend.
After the Yates brothers duelled in Bilbao, the general classification battle threatened to ignite on the steep inclines around San Sebastian, with Tadej Pogacar already testing Jonas Vingegaard’s climbing legs and both overall favourites looking in good form. There was a surprise come the finish, though, as Victor Lafay caught Jumbo-Visma napping with a surprise attack to leave a furious Wout van Aert to sprint only for second, with the Frenchman holding off the chasers to secure Cofidis’ first win for 15 years.
Stage Three should be the first to interest the pure fast-men in the field as the race moves into France for the first time, with a gentler 184km run to Bayonne likely to end in a bunch sprint. That could mean Mark Cavendish is right in the mix, with the Astana rider seeking to surpass Eddy Merckx with a record 35th stage win as he prepares to bow out of cycling at the end of the season.
Follow all the latest updates from stage three below:
Plenty of fans out and about in the rather pretty seaside town of Lekeitio, the Basque fans making themselves heard and waving their Ikurriña flags.
Tadej Pogacar requires a new back wheel, coming to a halt as the peloton begins to weave up a coastal road. He’s in no hurry after this sedate start, stopping for a natter with a couple of UAE Team Emirates personnel.
It’s a glorious day, by the looks of things, with a welcome breeze coming off the sea. Pogacar smiles to the camera as he weaves through the convoy up to the rear of the peloton.
These are the sort of days that do sometimes bring unexpected incidents - the peloton can switch off a little with the pattern set so early and a bunch sprint all but a certainty, with a loss of focus causing a crossed wheel or two and a crash. Few signs of that so far, with the riders chatting away happily. Mark Cavendish has dropped off the back briefly, with Astana teammate Yevgeniy Fedorov helping pace him back to the peloton - here’s what the British sprinter had to say last night as he geared up for his first chance at breaking Eddy Merckx’s record.
Three minutes is the gap now as the two-man breakaway prepare to crest the second climb of the day. Just a single point on offer at the top of the Cote de Milloi, a gentle ascent.
Fabio Jakobsen, one of the day’s big contenders, has been forced into an early bike change, with the Soudal–Quick-Step rider back amongst his teammates in the peloton. Trek-Segafredo’s Quinn Simmons is doing the work on the front, instantly recognisable with his flowing locks and bushy red beard, clad in the stars and stripes earned by victory in Knoxville at the US national championships last week.
Neilson Powless adds another point, playing to the crowd as they roar him over the top of the Milloi.
And while it didn’t quite come for him, there were certainly signs of intent from Tadej Pogacar on both Saturday and Sunday, trying his best to shake Jonas Vingegaard from his wheel but not quite able to dislodge the Dane. The bonus seconds that he’s already collected could prove valuable, though, and Pogacar will surely keep attacking - he knows no other way and it might be his best route to victory as he bids to win back his crown.
Well, it would appear we may be set for the day - Neilson Powless and Laurent Pichon out front, the sprinters’ teams keeping them within reach at the front of the peloton.
That gives us plenty of time to digest an outstanding opening weekend, with the Basque Country predictably coming to life to provide an incredible atmosphere. The racing delivered, too - The Independent’s Lawrence Ostlere indulged in all that Bilbao and San Sebastian had to offer.
Pichon does not contest - Powless takes two more King of the Mountains competition points to extend his advantage over Tadej Pogacar to six points. You’d expect him to add another five on the two third category and single fourth category climbs remaining in the stage, with the peloton unlikely to bother reeling the breakaway in before each of the mini-peaks have been crossed.
Alpecin-Deceunick on the front of a very relaxed peloton, enjoying a much more comfortable day.
Our plucky pair, Powless and Pichon, draw up alongside one another for a chat about the day ahead. We’ve got about three kilometres until the top f the day’s first climb, the third category Cote de Trabakua.
Pichon will presumably permit Powless to sweep over the top and take two more points to continue to build his lead.
Neilson Powless isn’t alone - Arkea-Samsic’s Laurent Pichon has followed him off the front. Powless won’t mind the lack of company as he tries to build his King of the Mountains tally - their gap to the peloton has swelled to beyond a minute at it appears our breakaway for the day may already have been formed.
Right, after two tough days in Spain, finally there’s something to interest the fastmen as the Tour de France crosses the border for our first likely sprint finish of this year’s race. We’re expecting things to be a little calmer through the afternoon, with the hills smaller and more spaced and unlikely to trouble the sprinters with no major general classification activity expected.
Is this the day for Mark Cavendish to break the record? You’d have to say the Astana rider is a real contender, though he took his time to warm to his task at the Giro d’Italia earlier in the year and might need to ease his way in to his Tour farewell, too. Jasper Philipsen will surely be up there - Mathieu van der Poel notably kept his powder dry yesterday on a finish that seemed to suit him, and should offer an uber-powerful lead-out option - while Wout van Aert might just be tempted to have his own go after being pipped by Victor Lafay yesterday.
The flag has been waved - 193.2 kilometres of racing to go and Neilson Powless is immediately on the attack as he seeks to consolidate his early lead in the chase for the polka dot jersey.
