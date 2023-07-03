✕ Close Tour De France 2023: Launch Trailer

The Tour de France is off to an intriguing start with the Spanish Basque Country delivering action aplenty across a tough opening weekend.

After the Yates brothers duelled in Bilbao, the general classification battle threatened to ignite on the steep inclines around San Sebastian, with Tadej Pogacar already testing Jonas Vingegaard’s climbing legs and both overall favourites looking in good form. There was a surprise come the finish, though, as Victor Lafay caught Jumbo-Visma napping with a surprise attack to leave a furious Wout van Aert to sprint only for second, with the Frenchman holding off the chasers to secure Cofidis’ first win for 15 years.

Stage Three should be the first to interest the pure fast-men in the field as the race moves into France for the first time, with a gentler 184km run to Bayonne likely to end in a bunch sprint. That could mean Mark Cavendish is right in the mix, with the Astana rider seeking to surpass Eddy Merckx with a record 35th stage win as he prepares to bow out of cycling at the end of the season.

Follow all the latest updates from stage three below: