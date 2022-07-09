Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 8 updates on 186km route from Dole to Lausanne today
Follow all the latest updates from the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar continues in the yellow jersey
Stage eight of the 2022 Tour de France sees the riders head from Dole in France to the Swiss city of Lausanne, finishing with climb to the Olympic Stadium. This might have been one for the sprinters, but for the draggy ascent to the line which will suit the punchier breakaway riders in the bunch.
An early intermediate sprint is followed by three categorised climbs through the middle of the 186km route, including the category three Cote des Rousses (6.7km at 5% average gradient) which could offer a launchpad for an attack, before the final category three Cote du Stade Olympique (4.8km, 4.6%) which passes the eponymous venue at the summit.
It looks set up for a breakaway to stay away right to the end of the day but if the peloton reels in the break, might the man in yellow Tadej Pogacar make it three stage wins in a row? Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert continues in the green jersey today, Magnus Cort remains in polka dots, while Ineos’s Tom Pidcock wears the young rider’s white jersey. Follow all the latest Tour de France updates from stage 8 below.
Stage 7 recap: Tadej Pogacar turns the screw
Tadej Pogacar won a thrilling, agonising finish to stage seven atop the brutal La Planche des Belles Filles yesterday, as the reigning Tour de France champion made another major statement in his quest for a third successive yellow jersey.
Tadej Pogacar turns the screw with thrilling stage seven win at Tour de France
Pogacar increased his advantage at the top of the general classification as he won on top of the iconic La Planche des Belles Filles wearing the yellow jersey
Tour de France 2022 – stage 8
Hello and welcome along to live updates from stage eight of the Tour de France.
