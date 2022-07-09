Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1657364446

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 8 updates on 186km route from Dole to Lausanne today

Follow all the latest updates from the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar continues in the yellow jersey

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 09 July 2022 12:00
Comments
<p>Hay bales form a message on the eighth stage</p>

Hay bales form a message on the eighth stage

(EPA)

Stage eight of the 2022 Tour de France sees the riders head from Dole in France to the Swiss city of Lausanne, finishing with climb to the Olympic Stadium. This might have been one for the sprinters, but for the draggy ascent to the line which will suit the punchier breakaway riders in the bunch.

An early intermediate sprint is followed by three categorised climbs through the middle of the 186km route, including the category three Cote des Rousses (6.7km at 5% average gradient) which could offer a launchpad for an attack, before the final category three Cote du Stade Olympique (4.8km, 4.6%) which passes the eponymous venue at the summit.

It looks set up for a breakaway to stay away right to the end of the day but if the peloton reels in the break, might the man in yellow Tadej Pogacar make it three stage wins in a row? Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert continues in the green jersey today, Magnus Cort remains in polka dots, while Ineos’s Tom Pidcock wears the young rider’s white jersey. Follow all the latest Tour de France updates from stage 8 below.

Recommended

1657364446

Stage 7 recap: Tadej Pogacar turns the screw

Tadej Pogacar won a thrilling, agonising finish to stage seven atop the brutal La Planche des Belles Filles yesterday, as the reigning Tour de France champion made another major statement in his quest for a third successive yellow jersey.

Tadej Pogacar turns the screw with thrilling stage seven win at Tour de France

Pogacar increased his advantage at the top of the general classification as he won on top of the iconic La Planche des Belles Filles wearing the yellow jersey

Lawrence Ostlere9 July 2022 12:00
1657364190

Tour de France 2022 – stage 8

Hello and welcome along to live updates from stage eight of the Tour de France.

Lawrence Ostlere9 July 2022 11:56

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in