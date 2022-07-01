The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen today and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.

He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.

Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.

The Tour usually begins on Saturday but the transfer from this year’s opening three stages in Copenhagen to northern France means an early rest day and a Friday start to accommodate it.

Stage 1 map (letour)

A flat individual time trial through the streets of Copenhagen opens the show with plenty of intricate tight corners, but given it is only over 13km there shouldn’t be huge time gaps created among the leaders.

Even so, the climbers who are less comfortable on a time trial bike will be conscious to minimise losses here. Ineos’s Dani Martinez may have GC ambitions, depending on the strategy of the team and how they share responsibility between the Colombian and Welshman Thomas, and he is the kind of rider who could lose valuable seconds from the get go on a stage like this one.

Stage 1 profile (letour)

Plenty of eyes will be on Vingegaard, the 25-year-old Dane carrying home hopes over these first three days. He is no time trial specialist and his priority will be ensuring there is minimal gap to Pogacar, the man he finished second to overall last year.

The stage winner is unlikely to be among the general classification contenders, although both Thomas and Roglic have plenty of time trial pedigree. Matthieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is a candidate for just about every kind of stage bar the most brutal mountain days, and he would love to get his hands on both the stage victory and the yellow jersey here.

Young Swiss talent Stefan Bissegger (EF Education) has a number of ITT wins on his CV and finished seventh in last year’s UCI World Championships time trial, and the milti-talented Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) is likely to be near the top of the pile too.

But the favourite is Ineos’s Italian flyer Filippo Ganna. He is a double time trial world champion and five of his six Giro d’Italia stage wins have come in individual time trials. He already has several ITT wins this year, and it is hard to see how anyone beats him on this short flat course if he is feeling strong.

Stage 1 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 3pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

Stage 1 time trial start list