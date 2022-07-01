Tour de France 2022 stage 1 preview: Route map and profile of Copenhagen time trial
The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen today with a time trial around the streets of the Danish capital
The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen today and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.
He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.
Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.
The Tour usually begins on Saturday but the transfer from this year’s opening three stages in Copenhagen to northern France means an early rest day and a Friday start to accommodate it.
A flat individual time trial through the streets of Copenhagen opens the show with plenty of intricate tight corners, but given it is only over 13km there shouldn’t be huge time gaps created among the leaders.
Even so, the climbers who are less comfortable on a time trial bike will be conscious to minimise losses here. Ineos’s Dani Martinez may have GC ambitions, depending on the strategy of the team and how they share responsibility between the Colombian and Welshman Thomas, and he is the kind of rider who could lose valuable seconds from the get go on a stage like this one.
Plenty of eyes will be on Vingegaard, the 25-year-old Dane carrying home hopes over these first three days. He is no time trial specialist and his priority will be ensuring there is minimal gap to Pogacar, the man he finished second to overall last year.
The stage winner is unlikely to be among the general classification contenders, although both Thomas and Roglic have plenty of time trial pedigree. Matthieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is a candidate for just about every kind of stage bar the most brutal mountain days, and he would love to get his hands on both the stage victory and the yellow jersey here.
Young Swiss talent Stefan Bissegger (EF Education) has a number of ITT wins on his CV and finished seventh in last year’s UCI World Championships time trial, and the milti-talented Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) is likely to be near the top of the pile too.
But the favourite is Ineos’s Italian flyer Filippo Ganna. He is a double time trial world champion and five of his six Giro d’Italia stage wins have come in individual time trials. He already has several ITT wins this year, and it is hard to see how anyone beats him on this short flat course if he is feeling strong.
Stage 1 start time
The stage is scheduled to begin at around 3pm BST.
How to watch on TV and online
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
Stage 1 time trial start list
|ORDER
|LOCAL TIME
|BIB
|RIDER
|TEAM
|1
|16:00:00
|214
|JÉRÉMY LECROQ
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|2
|16:01:00
|202
|JACK BAUER
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|3
|16:02:00
|192
|GUILLAUME BOIVIN
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|4
|16:03:00
|182
|EDVALD BOASSON HAGEN
|TOTALENERGIES
|5
|16:04:00
|175
|BAUKE MOLLEMA
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|6
|16:05:00
|168
|TIM WELLENS
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|7
|16:06:00
|158
|CONNOR SWIFT
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|8
|16:07:00
|144
|STEFAN BISSEGGER
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|9
|16:08:00
|138
|ANDREY ZEITS
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|10
|16:09:00
|122
|SVEN ERIK BYSTRØM
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|11
|16:10:00
|115
|CHRISTOPHER HAMILTON
|TEAM DSM
|12
|16:11:00
|101
|MATHIEU VAN DER POEL
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|13
|16:12:00
|91
|DAVID GAUDU
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|14
|16:13:00
|87
|JAN TRATNIK
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|15
|16:14:00
|77
|BENJAMIN THOMAS
|COFIDIS
|16
|16:15:00
|61
|ENRIC MAS
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|17
|16:16:00
|57
|MICHAEL MØRKØV
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|18
|16:17:00
|42
|FELIX GROSSSCHARTNER
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|19
|16:18:00
|36
|BOB JUNGELS
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|20
|16:19:00
|22
|DANIEL MARTINEZ
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|21
|16:20:00
|11
|PRIMOŽ ROGLIČ
|JUMBO - VISMA
|22
|16:21:00
|3
|MIKKEL BJERG
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|23
|16:22:00
|213
|ALEXIS GOUGEARD
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|24
|16:23:00
|203
|LUKE DURBRIDGE
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|25
|16:24:00
|195
|GUY NIV
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|26
|16:25:00
|183
|MACIEJ BODNAR
|TOTALENERGIES
|27
|16:26:00
|171
|MADS PEDERSEN
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|28
|16:27:00
|161
|CALEB EWAN
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|29
|16:28:00
|151
|NAIRO QUINTANA
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|30
|16:29:00
|147
|NEILSON POWLESS
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|31
|16:30:00
|135
|DMITRIY GRUZDEV
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|32
|16:31:00
|124
|LOUIS MEINTJES
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|33
|16:32:00
|111
|ROMAIN BARDET
|TEAM DSM
|34
|16:33:00
|105
|JASPER PHILIPSEN
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|35
|16:34:00
|94
|STEFAN KÜNG
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|36
|16:35:00
|81
|JACK HAIG
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|37
|16:36:00
|71
|GUILLAUME MARTIN
|COFIDIS
|38
|16:37:00
|64
|MATTEO JORGENSON
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|39
|16:38:00
|51
|FABIO JAKOBSEN
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|40
|16:39:00
|41
|ALEKSANDR VLASOV
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|41
|16:40:00
|31
|BEN O’CONNOR
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|42
|16:41:00
|21
|GERAINT THOMAS
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|43
|16:42:00
|18
|JONAS VINGEGAARD
|JUMBO - VISMA
|44
|16:43:00
|4
|VEGARD STAKE LAENGEN
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|45
|16:44:00
|217
|PIERRE ROLLAND
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|46
|16:45:00
|201
|MICHAEL MATTHEWS
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|47
|16:46:00
|197
|KRISTS NEILANDS
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|48
|16:47:00
|185
|PIERRE LATOUR
|TOTALENERGIES
|49
|16:48:00
|178
|JASPER STUYVEN
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|50
|16:49:00
|162
|FREDERIK FRISON
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|51
|16:50:00
|152
|WARREN BARGUIL
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|52
|16:51:00
|142
|RUBEN ANTONIO ALMEIDA GUERREIRO
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|53
|16:52:00
|132
|ALEKSANDR RIABUSHENKO
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|54
|16:53:00
|121
|ALEXANDER KRISTOFF
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|55
|16:54:00
|116
|ANDREAS LEKNESSUND
|TEAM DSM
|56
|16:55:00
|108
|GUILLAUME VAN KEIRSBULCK
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|57
|16:56:00
|97
|THIBAUT PINOT
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|58
|16:57:00
|82
|DAMIANO CARUSO
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|59
|16:58:00
|78
|MAX WALSCHEID
|COFIDIS
|60
|16:59:00
|66
|NELSON OLIVEIRA
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|61
|17:00:00
|54
|MATTIA CATTANEO
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|62
|17:01:00
|47
|MAXIMILIAN SCHACHMANN
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|63
|17:02:00
|38
|AURÉLIEN PARET PEINTRE
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|64
|17:03:00
|24
|FILIPPO GANNA
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|65
|17:04:00
|16
|WOUT VAN AERT
|JUMBO - VISMA
|66
|17:05:00
|1
|TADEJ POGACAR
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|67
|17:06:00
|215
|CYRIL LEMOINE
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|68
|17:07:00
|208
|NICHOLAS SCHULTZ
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|69
|17:08:00
|193
|SIMON CLARKE
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|70
|17:09:00
|181
|PETER SAGAN
|TOTALENERGIES
|71
|17:10:00
|174
|ALEX KIRSCH
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|72
|17:11:00
|163
|PHILIPPE GILBERT
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|73
|17:12:00
|156
|MATIS LOUVEL
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|74
|17:13:00
|146
|MAGNUS CORT NIELSEN
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|75
|17:14:00
|137
|SIMONE VELASCO
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|76
|17:15:00
|126
|ADRIEN PETIT
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|77
|17:16:00
|117
|MARTIJN TUSVELD
|TEAM DSM
|78
|17:17:00
|104
|ALEXANDER KRIEGER
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|79
|17:18:00
|93
|KÉVIN GENIETS
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|80
|17:19:00
|88
|FRED WRIGHT
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|81
|17:20:00
|74
|ION IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI
|COFIDIS
|82
|17:21:00
|65
|GREGOR MÜHLBERGER
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|83
|17:22:00
|52
|KASPER ASGREEN
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|84
|17:23:00
|44
|LENNARD KÄMNA
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|85
|17:24:00
|32
|GEOFFREY BOUCHARD
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|86
|17:25:00
|28
|ADAM YATES
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|87
|17:26:00
|15
|CHRISTOPHE LAPORTE
|JUMBO - VISMA
|88
|17:27:00
|6
|BRANDON MCNULTY
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|89
|17:28:00
|216
|LUCA MOZZATO
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|90
|17:29:00
|204
|DYLAN GROENEWEGEN
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|91
|17:30:00
|198
|MICHAEL WOODS
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|92
|17:31:00
|184
|MATHIEU BURGAUDEAU
|TOTALENERGIES
|93
|17:32:00
|176
|QUINN SIMMONS
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|94
|17:33:00
|167
|FLORIAN VERMEERSCH
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|95
|17:34:00
|153
|MAXIME BOUET
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|96
|17:35:00
|141
|RIGOBERTO URAN
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|97
|17:36:00
|133
|JOSEPH LLOYD DOMBROWSKI
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|98
|17:37:00
|125
|ANDREA PASQUALON
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|99
|17:38:00
|118
|KEVIN VERMAERKE
|TEAM DSM
|100
|17:39:00
|106
|EDWARD PLANCKAERT
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|101
|17:40:00
|92
|ANTOINE DUCHESNE
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|102
|17:41:00
|84
|MATEJ MOHORIC
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|103
|17:42:00
|76
|ANTHONY PEREZ
|COFIDIS
|104
|17:43:00
|68
|CARLOS VERONA
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|105
|17:44:00
|56
|YVES LAMPAERT
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|106
|17:45:00
|45
|PATRICK KONRAD
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|107
|17:46:00
|34
|BENOIT COSNEFROY
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|108
|17:47:00
|27
|DYLAN VAN BAARLE
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|109
|17:48:00
|13
|STEVEN KRUIJSWIJK
|JUMBO - VISMA
|110
|17:49:00
|5
|RAFAL MAJKA
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|111
|17:50:00
|212
|CYRIL BARTHE
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|112
|17:51:00
|207
|LUKA MEZGEC
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|113
|17:52:00
|196
|HUGO HOULE
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|114
|17:53:00
|188
|ALEXIS VUILLERMOZ
|TOTALENERGIES
|115
|17:54:00
|173
|TONY GALLOPIN
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|116
|17:55:00
|164
|REINARDT JANSE VAN RENSBURG
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|117
|17:56:00
|154
|AMAURY CAPIOT
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|118
|17:57:00
|148
|JONAS RUTSCH
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|119
|17:58:00
|136
|GIANNI MOSCON
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|120
|17:59:00
|127
|TACO VAN DER HOORN
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|121
|18:00:00
|112
|ALBERTO DAINESE
|TEAM DSM
|122
|18:01:00
|102
|SILVAN DILLIER
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|123
|18:02:00
|96
|VALENTIN MADOUAS
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|124
|18:03:00
|85
|LUIS LEON SANCHEZ
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|125
|18:04:00
|73
|SIMON GESCHKE
|COFIDIS
|126
|18:05:00
|67
|ALBERT TORRES BARCELO
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|127
|18:06:00
|53
|ANDREA BAGIOLI
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|128
|18:07:00
|43
|MARCO HALLER
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|129
|18:08:00
|33
|MIKAEL CHEREL
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|130
|18:09:00
|26
|LUKE ROWE
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|131
|18:10:00
|14
|SEPP KUSS
|JUMBO - VISMA
|132
|18:11:00
|2
|GEORGE BENNETT
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|133
|18:12:00
|218
|SEBASTIAN SCHÖNBERGER
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|134
|18:13:00
|206
|CHRISTOPHER JUUL JENSEN
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|135
|18:14:00
|191
|CHRIS FROOME
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|136
|18:15:00
|186
|DANIEL OSS
|TOTALENERGIES
|137
|18:16:00
|172
|GIULIO CICCONE
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|138
|18:17:00
|166
|BRENT VAN MOER
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|139
|18:18:00
|155
|HUGO HOFSTETTER
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|140
|18:19:00
|145
|OWAIN DOULL
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|141
|18:20:00
|134
|FABIO FELLINE
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|142
|18:21:00
|123
|KOBE GOOSSENS
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|143
|18:22:00
|113
|JOHN DEGENKOLB
|TEAM DSM
|144
|18:23:00
|103
|MICHAEL GOGL
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|145
|18:24:00
|95
|OLIVIER LE GAC
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|146
|18:25:00
|86
|DYLAN TEUNS
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|147
|18:26:00
|75
|VICTOR LAFAY
|COFIDIS
|148
|18:27:00
|63
|GORKA IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|149
|18:28:00
|58
|FLORIAN SENECHAL
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|150
|18:29:00
|48
|DANNY VAN POPPEL
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|151
|18:30:00
|35
|STAN DEWULF
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|152
|18:31:00
|23
|JONATHAN CASTROVIEJO
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|153
|18:32:00
|12
|TIESJ BENOOT
|JUMBO - VISMA
|154
|18:33:00
|8
|MARC HIRSCHI
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|155
|18:34:00
|211
|FRANCK BONNAMOUR
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|156
|18:35:00
|205
|AMUND GRØNDAHL JANSEN
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|157
|18:36:00
|194
|JAKOB FUGLSANG
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|158
|18:37:00
|187
|ANTHONY TURGIS
|TOTALENERGIES
|159
|18:38:00
|177
|TOMS SKUJINS
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|160
|18:39:00
|165
|ANDREAS KRON
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|161
|18:40:00
|157
|LUKASZ OWSIAN
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|162
|18:41:00
|143
|ALBERTO BETTIOL
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|163
|18:42:00
|131
|ALEXEY LUTSENKO
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|164
|18:43:00
|128
|GEORG ZIMMERMANN
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|165
|18:44:00
|114
|NILS EEKHOFF
|TEAM DSM
|166
|18:45:00
|107
|KRISTIAN SBARAGLI
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|167
|18:46:00
|98
|MICHAEL STORER
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|168
|18:47:00
|83
|KAMIL GRADEK
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|169
|18:48:00
|72
|PIERRE LUC PERICHON
|COFIDIS
|170
|18:49:00
|62
|IMANOL ERVITI
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|171
|18:50:00
|55
|MIKKEL HONORÉ
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|172
|18:51:00
|46
|NILS POLITT
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|173
|18:52:00
|37
|OLIVER NAESEN
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|174
|18:53:00
|25
|THOMAS PIDCOCK
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|175
|18:54:00
|17
|NATHAN VAN HOOYDONCK
|JUMBO - VISMA
|176
|18:55:00
|7
|MARC SOLER
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
