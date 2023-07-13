Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Tour de France is reaching its most crucial phase and everything is set up for a showdown in the Alps between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. Put simply, the next three days will almost certainly decide the destiny of the yellow jersey.

Yesterday saw an impressive win for Ion Izagirre and a stressful day Vingegaard, who was forced to give chase with little help from his teammates amid a high early pace. He retained the maillot jaune but will have been frustrated to have put so much effort into a stage preceeding such a decisive point in the race.

The first of three back-to-back brutal routes is this stage 13 ride from Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne to the summit of the Grand Colombier. At 138km it is not a long trek, nor is it especially hilly for much of the day: the road is relatively flat for 75km, before an uphill drag to the day’s intermediate sprint point. But then comes a fast descent to the foot of the big climb to the finish, where we can expect fireworks from the main contenders.

The Grand Colombier is a monstrous ascent: 17.4km of almost unrelenting gradient averaging 7.1%. It immediately kicks up steeply and reaches 12% in sections, including a brief stint at the very top where legs will be burning as the leading riders set eyes on the finish line.

A breakaway should form and get ahead early on a stage like this one, but the short nature of the route means there isn’t a huge amount of time to build an advantage. That in turn could mean that the break is caught halfway up the Colombier, where the big general classification contenders could come to the fore – if they can physically get around the race leaders on a mountain road that will be packed full of well-lubricated fans.

Who will win a stage like this one? Pogacar and Vingegaard have both shown moments of great strength on the toughest hors categorie climbs so far on this Tour, and this will be another revealing test. The short, one-climb setup might suit Pogacar a little better than Vingegaard, but it may well come down to a sprint for the line and – if they are at the front of the race – valuable bonus seconds. With 17 seconds between them in the standings, every little win is going to be crucial.

Stage 13 route map and profile

Stage 13 map (letour)

Stage 13 profile (letour)

The Col du Grand Colombier is a long, draining climb (letour)

Start time

The stage is set to begin at around 12.45pm BST and is expected to finish at around 4-4.30pm BST.

Prediction

A breakaway is likely to escape up the road and get to the foot of the Colombier ahead of the main pack, but they may well be caught by the yellow jersey contenders before the top. From there, a shootout between Pogacar and Vingegaard is hard to call – we’ll pick Pogacar to win a sprint to the line.