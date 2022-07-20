Jump to content
Tour de France 2022 stage 17 preview: Route map and profile from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes

Stage 17 could see the race for the yellow jersey reignite as Tadej Pogacar looks to mount pressure on Jonas Vingegaard

Michael Jones
Wednesday 20 July 2022 07:07
Tour de France: Protesters block road on race route

The Tour de France continues it’s run through the Pyrenees with a short yet brutal 129.7km route over the mountains from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes.

The stage is expected to last under four hours and these shorter stages tend to encourage more attacks especially from the stronger climbers and general classification riders.

It looks set to be another gruelling day though with an early breakaway expected once again as the teams and riders jostle for the best position knowing their progress could be hindered by the later hills. There are four categorised climbs with the second, Hourquette d’Ancizan, the easiest to combat as an 8.2km category 2.

The categorised climbs culminate atop Peyragudes which could potentially host a battle for crucial yellow jersey seconds at the finish with the likes of Tadej Pogacar, Geraint Thomas and Jonas Vingegaard all positioned to win a demanding stage like this one and make their mark on the general classification standings.

Stage 17 profile

Stage 17 profile

(letour)

Stage 17 map

Stage 17 map

(letour)

Stage 17 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 12:30pm BST with the expected finish at around 4:00pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

General Classification after Stage 16

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma 64h 28min 09sec

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2min 22sec

3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +2:43

4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic +4:15

5. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +4:24

6. Adam Yates (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +5:28

7. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux +5:46

8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe +6:18

9. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM +6.37

10. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +10:11

Comments

