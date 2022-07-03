The 2022 Tour de France began in Copenhagen and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.

He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.

Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.

The Tour usually begins on Saturday but the transfer from this year’s opening three stages in Copenhagen to northern France meant an early rest day and a Friday start to accommodate it.

Stage 3 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 12:15pm BST and should finish around 4:15pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

Stage 3 route and profile

Stage 3 map (letour)

Stage three looks like a classic breakaway day before a bunch sprint finish between the serious fast men, with the likes of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Fabio Jakobsen (Quickstep), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) sharpening their elbows as they battle for the win. It closes out the Danish jaunt before a transfer day to France.