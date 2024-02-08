Dana White hopeful Conor McGregor’s UFC return will happen this year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor McGregor’s UFC return is still yet to be finalised as Dana White poured cold water on the Irishman’s suggestions he would fight this summer.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been out of the octagon since losing a rubber match to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 after sustaining a horrific leg break.

A bout against Michael Chandler has been mooted for the last 12 months and McGregor revealed on New Year’s Eve he would make his comeback against the American on June 29 at the middleweight limit.

But when asked about when McGregor would be fighting next, White told the Pat McAfee Show: “Eventually – hopefully this year. There is no date. I’m hoping we get it done in the fall (autumn).”

McGregor and Chandler were rival coaches on the UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter television series, screened in the United States from May to August last year, after which it was thought the pair would face-off.

McGregor only returned to the US Anti-Doping Agency testing pool in October although the UFC has since set up its own anti-doping programme.